I’ve stopped using Waze, but Google Maps is by no means the best alternative





Unlike other navigation apps, Waze has something that can be very difficult to build. This includes tech giants like Apple. The crowdsourced engine that powers our traffic reporting system allows Waze to know exactly where to expect slowdowns.

As such, Waze’s routing model can avoid these regions, providing a faster way to reach the destination in nearly all cases.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Waze is a perfect app. This is why I’ve stopped using this app, and hopefully I’ll eventually find another navigation app that can handle traffic jams on my commute.

Why I Stopped Using Waze First and foremost, why I stopped using Waze almost every day for years.

The main reason that drove me to another navigation software was the app’s overall instability. I ran Waze on his CarPlay and the app always feels like a work in progress, occasionally breaking route guidance or GPS location tracking.

In some cases, Waze completely destroyed CarPlay and audio controls stopped working while the app was running.

Obviously most of these issues were eventually resolved, but using Waze feels like a crazy roller coaster ride. Even if you don’t change anything, it could break tomorrow.

Second, the cartoonish interface is driving me crazy. Longtime users will certainly know that the Google-owned company has stuck to the same approach for years. It feels like software designed for children. As a matter of fact, Waze has already had a significant update under the hood, but the current version is not a drastic improvement over the current interface.

Third, the Waze team doesn’t seem to put much effort into delivering new features to users. Features like speed bump warnings, average speed check zones, and school zones have been the most requested over the years, but are still nowhere to be seen. In many ways, Waze is slowly starting to feel dated, and without UI updates and new features, I wouldn’t be surprised if more users find it unusable quickly.

Google Maps is not a replacement for Waze After deciding to give up on Waze, Google Maps was clearly my first stop.

But I quickly learned that Google Maps is no replacement for Waze. There are a bunch of extra features like offline maps, but I usually drive in cities with persistent data connections, so this feature doesn’t make a difference.

Google Maps uses a model similar to Waze, collecting traffic data from users’ devices. Additionally, import data from Waze, such as accident locations.

But despite this approach, Google Maps is never as accurate as Waze when it comes to finding the fastest route to your destination and avoiding traffic. Google Maps seems to prioritize more convenient driving, so instead of navigating to secondary roads, the application navigates to main roads where traffic is more likely to be encountered.

At the same time, after using Waze for several years, the lack of traffic reports feels like a trip back in time. Google Maps also comes with a rudimentary implementation of traffic reporting, but few people know it exists. Waze, on the other hand, supports a wide variety of traffic reports, from traffic jams and accidents to speed enforcement, broken traffic lights and roadkill.

One of the main roles of traffic reports is to make every journey more predictable, because you always know what’s going to happen when you’re approaching a particular location. Again, the huge community behind Waze makes a big difference.

Several other companies have tried to imitate this approach, but none have been able to build a solution as advanced and widely adopted as Waze. For example, Apple Maps also shows traffic information, but this feature is limited to speed checks, accidents, and other hazards. It’s mostly used in the US, but even then, I’ve rarely come across traffic reports on Apple Maps. This is a sign that Apple Maps is missing the active community I was talking about. Apple Maps has a huge user base, but its contribution to traffic reporting is currently very limited.

Other applications, such as Sygic GPS Navigation, Coyote, and TomTom’s software, are based on the Waze-inspired model of traffic reporting, but lack the community power to make this feature work, or subscription A base model is included.

