The missing piece in the UK’s thriving innovation ecosystem





House of Commons leaders, ministers and MPs have been vocal and articulate about the importance of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship to the UK’s growth strategy.

In a speech last month, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt reminded the UK that it ranks fourth in the Global Innovation Index, leveraging world-class universities, financial institutions and a strong startup ecosystem of 85,000. Develop supporting policies.

These commitments are commendable and certainly represent a political class looking in the right direction. But the turbulent and uncertain economic climate is also shedding light on where the gaps lie and how the UK can and needs to strengthen its position as a science and technology superpower. I am guessing.

As one of over 1,000 start-ups spun out of UK universities, over the last six years we have seen first-hand where the UK’s support for innovation is working and where there is room for improvement. .

Seed-stage funding is booming, but what’s next?

Lately, we’ve been hearing a variety of calls for better access to capital, more venture funding, and more accelerator programs to fuel the growth of early-stage startups within the tech ecosystem. But the early stages, when accelerators have the most impact, are not where help is most needed.

Seed-stage investment has exploded over the past decade since the UK startup ecosystem was born around 2012. Since then, several individual specialist early stage funds have been established and now support over 100 companies each year. Companies previously engaged only in low-risk, late-stage investments launched new seed funds to seize the opportunities created by the surge in startup numbers and capture the best deals early.

Growth in the early stage investment market has been largely driven by the success of the SEIS and EIS tax relief schemes introduced in 2012 to encourage individuals to contribute to funding innovative new companies. About 3,755 companies have raised a total of $1.6 billion across his two schemes in 2020-2021.

Previously thought to be under threat, various government statements in late 2022 aimed to protect the future and allow more retail investors and more businesses to benefit. , reiterated its commitment to schemes to protect the future and expand and simplify them. This is important.

While it’s encouraging to see the progress achieved in the early stages without reliable seed funding, companies struggle to navigate through the most difficult first months and years, potentially depleting their innovation pipelines. There is a nature. A later-stage technology company.

In other words, there is not enough money in the UK to help innovative domestic companies scale from seed to Series D and beyond. Only 46% of companies that have raised seed funding will raise another round in the UK. For the vast majority of early stage startups, this means that they need to raise another round to survive.

As a result, many move abroad in search of investors with greater risk appetite and more generous valuations. For the innovation economy to truly thrive, we need greater support to help companies break through this Series A barrier.

Commercialization not limited to private companies

Another area where improvements could be of great mutual benefit is in the relationship between companies and early-stage companies. Long and complex procurement processes make it nearly impossible for start-ups to win large contracts. As such, great potential is lost every day in terms of talent, knowledge, and cost savings.

Enterprises bring firepower, networks, and reliability, while start-ups bring the technical skills and knowledge to streamline how organizations operate, become more cost-effective, and even improve employee job satisfaction. I have. Public and private sectors must source their own technology to leverage domestically developed technology. Otherwise, we risk losing our competitiveness abroad.

The UK has all the tools needed to become a science and technology superpower, but unlocking the next phase of innovation and economic growth will require companies from both the public and private sectors across the growth pipeline. need to support.

Support for late stage companies is important. Without it, you not only face a very real risk of losing a high-potential UK-born company, but you also lose your position on the global technology stage.

Brian Mullins is the CEO of Mind Foundry.

