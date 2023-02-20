Bill Gates sees IRA driving ‘healthy’ growth of new energy technologies





Article content

(Bloomberg) Bill Gates says U.S. government incentives to promote investment in nascent technologies such as green hydrogen will have a healthy impact, even if they risk distorting trade in electric vehicles between Europe and the U.S. Said he would give

Article content

In a podcast interview with Nikolai Tangen, head of Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, Gates praised the government’s policies to promote the green transition.

Article content

The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says there is essentially no market for green hydrogen today. I think the idea of ​​European governments funding some projects in Europe and the US funding some over the next decade is sound. It will create a market, he said. It will be great for the whole world to be there for the next decade.

Technologies such as solar and wind power currently provide cheaper energy than fossil fuel alternatives, but they are not always available. Ensuring a successful green transition must be combined with technologies that are still in their infancy, such as green hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and industrial battery systems.

Article content

The $374 billion provided by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to support climate- and energy-related technologies is expected to accelerate innovation to meet the challenges of reducing emissions.

Gates said green hydrogen would still cost about four times the necessary price, and the IRA tax credit would encourage large-scale activity and reduce the price differential between existing and future climate-neutral products. It added that it would cut some green premiums.

If we innovate to make that green premium very small, ideally zero or even negative, global adoption, not only in rich countries but also in middle-income countries, will naturally occur, Gates said. said Mr.

Still, Gates expressed disappointment that the IRA has somewhat distorted trade in electric vehicles and parts between Europe and the United States.

Gates said there should be free trade in everything related to cars. That competition is good for both regions and I hope this thing is refined so that it doesn’t distort anything about the electric car market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/bill-gates-sees-ira-driving-healthy-growth-in-new-energy-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos