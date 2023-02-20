Facebook and Instagram get paid authentication while Twitter charges for two-factor SMS authentication.Facebook





Facebook and Instagram users will soon have to pay to get verified on the social media platform. This is because Meta is following in the footsteps of his rival platform, Twitter.

Metas CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that the service will roll out first in Australia and New Zealand later this week.

The company says it costs $11.99 per month for web and $14.99 for iOS and Android (in Australia, $19.99 for web and $24.99 for iOS and Android).

In addition to the blue badge, Zuckerberg said the service will offer enhanced protection from impersonation, improved reach for authenticated users, and direct access to customer support.

In a blog post, Meta said that to prove the identity of verified accounts, to avoid embarrassment of accounts impersonating people or brands, as happened when Twitter first launched its paid verification service. He said he would rely on government ID documents.

Accounts must also have a posting history and users must be over the age of 18.

The service is not available to businesses at this stage, Mehta said.

Increased visibility of posts from authenticated users will depend on the size of the subscriber’s existing audience and the topic of the post, the company said. yeah.

The company also said it will offer exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram stories and Facebook reels.

Meta laid off 11,000 staff in November. This represents his 13% of employees amid declining advertising revenue and an economic recession. The company’s stock price rebounded after he fell more than 70% in 2022, reporting its first-ever decline in earnings in July.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the news with a tweet stating that it was inevitable that Meta would follow Twitter.

Twitter limits SMS two-factor authentication to paid accounts

Separately, Twitter announced on Friday that starting March 20, it will only offer SMS-based two-factor authentication to users who subscribe to its $8 ($11.65) per month Twitter Blue service.

The company now offers free two-factor authentication using a third-party app and security key, considered more secure than SMS-based systems. If a non-subscriber account using SMS authentication is not switched by the deadline, Twitter said it will disable his two-factor authentication for that account.

The move raised concerns that failure to switch could lead to widespread hacking into accounts next month.

Twitter’s last transparency report before the Musks acquisition showed that as of December 2021, 74.4% of active Twitter accounts had two-factor authentication, even though only 2.6% of them used two-factor authentication. It indicates that you are using SMS as a method.

Musk claims Twitter is defrauded of $60 million a year with fake two-factor authentication messages. He independently backed a tweet that claimed the scam was run by a telecommunications company that set up a bot account that ran his two-factor authentication process to monetize his texts from Twitter. .

