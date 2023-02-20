Facebook Verified What You Need to Know





Facebook owner Meta rolls out verified subscription bundles to recoup revenue. … [+] What is the new Meta Verified offering, why is it happening, and most importantly, should you get it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Getty Images

Facebook owner Meta rolls out verified subscription bundles to recoup revenue. Meta Verified subscriptions are available for Facebook and Instagram, with a monthly fee for those who want more premium features.

With layoffs at Facebook and Google, and streaming giant Netflix poised to charge people for sharing passwords, it’s been a tough financial time for tech companies.

So what is the new Meta Verified service and why is it happening? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Facebook’s new verified service?

Following in Elon Musk’s Twitter footsteps, Meta Verified is a way for social networks to make money from their users in an age when advertising no longer offers the same rewards. Today’s users are much more aware of companies like Facebook and their controversial use of tracking and data collection, made worse by Apple’s iPhone privacy changes.

With this in mind, Facebook owner Meta offers a number of premium features and verified badges in exchange for a monthly subscription fee.

In a new blog, Facebook explains what you get:

A verification badge that confirms that you are the real you and that your account is verified with a government ID. Increased protection against impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonation that may target people with growing online audiences. For common account issues, reach out to a real person to help you when you need it. Increase visibility and reach by drawing attention to some areas of the platform, such as search, comments, and recommendations. A unique ability to express yourself in a unique way.

Meta will begin phased testing in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what has the most value before rolling it out worldwide soon. USD) $11.99, iOS and Android for (USD) $14.99.

Why is meta-validation taking place?

Aside from the obvious quest to make money, Meta said the new Facebook verified service aims to protect verified accounts. Thousands of people lose access to their Facebook and Instagram accounts each year, which can be particularly devastating for creators and businesses.

Once hacked, Facebook forces you through a series of complicated online hoops to try to get your account back. Even if they could, it would be very difficult to get Facebook to help them.

Some of the top requests we get from creators are more features to increase awareness and reach, as well as broader access to verification and account support. Facebook owner Meta wrote on his blog: And of course we want people to pay for this.

The subscription offer is currently in a pilot phase, and Meta is assuring people that no changes will be made to their already verified Instagram and Facebook accounts based on previous requirements such as authenticity and popularity. increase.

Longer term, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company wants to build a subscription service that is valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses, and the community at large.

The company claims that subscription bundles make people safer on Facebook, so they know the people they’re interacting with are who they say they are.

To be eligible, your account must meet minimum activity requirements, including previous posting history, and be at least 18 years of age. Applicants must submit government ID that matches the profile name and photo of her Facebook or Instagram account on which she is applying. Your subscription includes proactive monitoring for account impersonation.

The company added that companies are not eligible to apply for Meta Verified at this time. Meta Verified, on the other hand, only supports real names in profiles. Once your profile is verified, you will not be able to change your profile name, username, date of birth, or profile picture unless you go through the Meta Verified subscription and verification process again.

However, the solution proposed by Meta that requires government-issued identification in exchange for authentication checks has potential dangers. That’s because we need to protect the information we provide, says Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET. While this may seem like a safety measure, he says it poses a potential security risk because it has to ensure data is protected from attackers.

Furthermore, it is unclear how this would prevent unauthorized account impersonation on Facebook and Instagram that do not pay verification fees, he added. The move towards this new structure appears to be driven by a desire for financial gain, and it’s unclear if the increased security will actually become an add-on feature.

Should I get a new validated offering?

It’s currently in testing, so it’s not yet Meta Verified outside of Australia and New Zealand. Of course, Facebook’s new service may not do any good, especially if users in those markets don’t want it.

The Meta Verified subscription also comes at a time when many people are fed up with Facebook after years of data use and misuse by the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg. With so many people deactivating or deleting Facebook, the social network wants to make the most of its remaining users.

Considering all of this, Meta Verified means nothing more than a tiny fraction of content creators who rely on Facebook and Instagram who need extra help if their accounts are hijacked or hacked. don’t understand. Still, monthly subscriptions are an expensive expense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kateoflahertyuk/2023/02/20/facebook-verified-what-you-need-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos