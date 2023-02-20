Reflecting the Infinite Possibilities of JRPGs – Rolling Stone Magazine





Octopus Traveler II is a captivating free fall into what makes traditional JRPGs such an irreplaceable art form. Square Enix and Acquire’s sequels hit all the notes the 2018 original was so carefully taken. And we never remake inspiration into what it isn’t. It’s a sequel of sorts, but it reinterprets what it means to truly embark on an adventure of your own rather than making money or justifying nostalgic mistakes.

The associated Octopath Traveler II has a sprawling narrative surrounding eight separate journeys. Captured on PS5

Structurally, it’s very much a role-playing triumph.Octopus Traveler detailed the inner workings of Orstera, a fictional medieval landscape punctuated by religion and insensitive manipulation, but the team Asano’s Octopus Traveler II condenses the world of Solistia into a fictional modern depiction of the Industrial Revolution. It’s a world where East and West societies are divided by busy sea lanes and moral differences, and each central location is a breathtaking SNES-esque diorama to explore. Brightland’s heartland, New Dersta, is a steampunk town defined by its theaters, parlors and 19th-century architectural movements. Hinoema’s Ryu reflects Japan’s Edo period with its intricate castles and tiger-kissed skies. Winterbloom is Castle Black from Game of Thrones minus the wight. Even Cropdale and Oresrush look straight at you as isolated 16-bit illustrations of the Rocky Mountains and the American Wild West.

Each region of Solistia is colorful, historical, and communal, but with eight protagonists repurposing the same roles, it struggles to differentiate itself from Orstella. For better or worse, Throné is her Blacksnake, determined to break free from her own cycle of bloodshed. Temenos (Cleric) is an Inquisitor wounded in a tragic incident. Ochette (Hunter) is a wildling obsessed with the Night of the Scarlet Moon. Hikari (Warrior) is a young lord intent on bringing peace to his country (and the demons within). Castti (Apothecary) is a castaway with retrograde amnesia. Agnea (Dancer) is destined to be a star and a symbol of hope. Partitio (Merchant) is a hilarious Kevin Costner type who won’t shut up about goats and onions. And Oswald (scholar), the “father of vengeance” who has a raging eternal flame in his heart. Their own identities and narration work (which can be switched between English and Japanese at will) obscure the repeated passes his actions, skills, and sub-jobs, but the stand-alone that producer Masashi Takahashi wants. It prevents it from becoming a title.Especially since roles like blacksmith, chef, and musician are well-suited to a new tech-obsessed world.Editor’s Pick

Partitio gives off a big Yellowstone vibe. Captured on PS5

Square Enix has always been passionate about world building, so the similarities are no barrier to the accessibility of Octopath Traveler II. The sequel’s new day and night cycles co-exist with additional path actions for day and night, allowing you to switch between them with the press of a button, offering more opportunities and more difficult enemies. Fight. With side quests, shared stories, an entire sailing subspace with shipwrecks, optional bosses, and unique dungeons that can only be accessed by sea, the writers never compromise when it comes to lore. Whether it was an elderly man who spent weeks burying the dead in his village, after years of being limited to playing the violin, found solace in playing it on street corners. Every townsman and secondary character has a story worth scrutinizing, whether it’s a famous musician. theater. All anecdotes are hidden behind related narrative threads. Even New Dersta’s “aggravated women” prefer to hide behind trees in broad daylight and “spend all their waking hours”, watching their dream men spend their days .

All characters, big and small, have a purpose. Captured on PS5

These serendipitous discoveries interpolate different layers of user-driven exploration and don’t feel insignificant in place of the series’ infamous combat mechanics. Not for the weak. The “Break” and “Boost” systems are back, and turn-based combat and ATB (Active Time Battle) combat are skills created for his one purpose: to identify an enemy’s weaknesses and exploit them. and pirouettes. Acquiring gear, skills, and licenses are still important, as they can turn a wholesome tavern dancer into a heartless pyromaniac capable of hitting peacock struts, and they are further amplified by potential. The new Octopus mechanic is a power gauge similar to Final Fantasy’s Limit Break, which fills up when the traveler takes damage or destroys an enemy’s shield point. They differ in cause and effect, from Castti’s talent of creating without using materials, to Throné’s ability to act twice in one turn, and his more aggressive potentials such as Hikari’s Shadow’s Hold. For great power, they add context to the story you’re working on. Utilizing a dynamic battle camera and a stellar original soundtrack.

And Yasunori Nishiki is the perfect person to add flowers to the music of Octopus Traveler II. The Tokyo College of Music graduate has amassed several more major credits, including Kingdom Hearts III, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, demonstrating that Octopus II comes to life through poetic string arrangements. . Effortlessly transitioning between smooth jazz traditionalism (“Partitio, the Merchant”) and violins that bleed trauma and heartbreak (“Throné, the Thief”), theatrical swells when the score isn’t moving mountains (“Hikari, the Warrior”) ), Nishiki actively synthesizes melodic sensibilities that fit the sweet respite of the day-night cycle of every town, city, and region. A character might be Decisive Battle II, where the boss theme rushes headfirst into battle with pedal tones, diminished chords, and blazing drum fills. Dazzling, yet beautiful.

Despite emulating the trending 16-bit style, Octopath Traveler II delivers an audiovisual spectacle. Captured on PS5

Octopus Traveler may have been a love letter to Chrono Trigger and other cult classics of the ’90s, but what most people would say is that its sequel improves on every aspect, in the most compelling ways possible. Do what you don’t want to do. There’s a bit of repetition, and more time could be spent devising new roles that detail character development and interconnected experiences, but it’s a 60-plus hour adventure that takes more than 5 minutes. It’s awkward to put aside. If the era of the Super Nintendo still represented the gold standard in RPG design, Octopus Traveler II is a treatise on the future of JRPGs and their endless possibilities.

Octopus Traveler II launches on PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC on February 24th. This is a review of the PlayStation 5 version.

