iOS 16.4 Adds These 5 New Features to iPhone





Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.4 this week, bringing some new features and changes to the iPhone. Apple says the software update will roll out in the spring, with March or he likely in April.

Below, we summarize five new features coming to the iPhone in iOS 16.4, including additional emojis, web push notifications, and more.

1. New Emoji

Image Credit: Emojipedia

iOS 16.4 adds new emoji introduced in Unicode 15.0. These include a quivering face, hearts in three new color options, a donkey, an elk, and a jellyfish. Earlier this week, we showed you all the new emojis that came with the update. 2. Web Push Notification

iOS 16.4 adds opt-in support for web-based push notifications through Safari on iPhone. This feature allows a user to receive notifications from his website through Safari, similar to notifications sent from App Store apps. Only her website, which the user has saved as her web app on the home screen, can request to send push notifications. 3. Beta update menu

Starting with iOS 16.4, there is a new “Beta Updates” menu in the Settings app under General Software Updates. This menu simplifies the beta installation process by allowing members of Apple’s Developer Program to access iOS developer betas without having to install a configuration profile from the Apple Developer website. . You can also easily enable public betas for iOS from the same menu.

The Developer Beta option will only appear on your iPhone if your device is signed in to the same Apple ID that was used to enroll in Apple’s developer program. Apple says that in his future iOS releases, this new menu will be the only way to enable developer betas and prevent configuration profiles from being used and shared online for free.

4. Podcast app improvements

iOS 16.4 introduces several new features to Apple’s Podcasts app on iPhone and CarPlay.

A new Channels menu in the Podcasts app brings your list of podcast channels all in one place on your iPhone. The Up Next queue now includes episodes that listeners have saved to their library as well as episodes that they have played from shows they are not following.

In CarPlay,[今すぐ聴く]from the tab[次へ]and[最近再生したキュー]access to and[ブラウズ]Access to podcast recommendations in tabs is now provided.

5. New Home App Architecture

iOS 16.4 reintroduces Apple’s revamped Home app architecture. This was originally rolled out in his iOS 16.2, but was temporarily removed due to a bug.

After updating to iOS 16.4, an optional update is available for the Home app to use the new underlying architecture. According to Apple, the new architecture will improve the performance, efficiency and reliability of apps for controlling smart home accessories. The new architecture follows the Home app getting support for Matter accessories in iOS 16.1.

