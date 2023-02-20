New version of Microsoft Teams: Microsoft is working on a new version of the Teams app: Reports





Tech giant Microsoft is working on a new version of its Teams application that is expected to be released next month, according to a report in the tech publication The Verge, citing sources.

The report suggests that the new application was rebuilt from the ground up to significantly improve system resource usage on PCs and laptops.

The software giant recently began testing this new Teams client broadly within Microsoft and plans to roll out a preview to Microsoft Teams users in March, the report adds.

The app, known as Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, uses 50% less memory internally and is less CPU intensive, resulting in better laptop battery life.

Rishi Tandon, former head of engineering for Microsoft Teams, first outlined changes or improvements to Microsoft Teams planned for 2021.

With this change, we’re taking a big step forward for the #MicrosoftTeams team architecture. I’m migrating from Electron to Edge Webview2. Teams will remain a hybrid app, but will be powered by #MicrosoftEdge. Angular is also gone. We are now using reactjs 100% of his way, he tweets.

— Rish Tandon (@TandonRish) 1624548786000 Teams’ new Zero at a time when Microsoft is keen to integrate something akin to ChatGPT (a generative AI conversational chatbot) into its ecosystem to give it a head start in the race. An updated version has appeared. rival google. Microsoft recently released a new version of its search engine Bing integrated with his GPT-4 model of OpenAI, giving users an experience like his ChatGPT.

AI will fundamentally change all software categories, starting with the largest category of all searches, read a Microsoft blog post, quoting Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. .

Today we announced Bing and Edge, powered by AI co-pilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.

People use search engines not just to find websites, but to solve complex problems. That’s why more than half of the 10 billion searches made on search engines every day go unanswered, according to a blog post.

