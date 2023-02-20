The new pens from Montblanc and Ferrari are inspired by the carmaker’s iconic Daytona SP3.





The Montblanc Ferrari Stillema SP3 Limited Edition 599 can be balanced on its base and looks more like a blade than a pen. The titanium cap is angled to mimic the nose splicing of the sports car Ferrari Daytona SP3, revealing the car-specific gills on the front and rear bumpers on both the barrel and forward. In a Zoom call, Ferrari Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni said:

Flavio Manzoni

Together we wanted to imagine a normative object not only in terms of form, but also in terms of new technical solutions at the core of the object.

design theory

German luxury brand Montblanc has reimagined the ink filling mechanism behind the translucent red blade for this pen. Nicolas Baretzki, his CEO of the brand, says his collaboration with Ferrari began with Enzo’s Ferrari-inspired Great His Characters collection. In a separate Zoom call, he said, “It’s been an interesting journey with Ferrari. The relationship went so well that we decided to sign a longer deal. The pen is complete.

Regarding the design of the writing instrument, Mr. Manzoni said: For example, he wanted to intersect the organic sculptural feel with his main volume with geometric and rigorous elements. The intention was to give the pen an element of speed and rhythm. This is also the principle we use when designing our cars. He says the design pays tribute to his Daytona SP3, his second car in the automaker’s Icona series. Baretzki speaks eloquently about its design, calling it a monolith.

Nicholas Baretzki

luxury trend

Speaking of Montblanc, Baretsky has seen the extraordinary resilience of writing instruments during the pandemic. rediscovered, he elaborates.

craft function

Flavio Manzoni is an architect by training and currently heads the Ferrari Design Center. He said Ferrari is staying away from ultra-luxury SUVs because it doesn’t believe SUVs can be supercars. That said, designers who have worked with Bugatti, Fiat, Koda and Volkswagen shared that good design should think about function and performance. He is detailed so we always get a reasonable explanation for each detail of our products.

When it comes to India, Baretzki says Montblanc is, in fact, the first luxury maison to officially import its products into India. Over the years, he stresses, the brand has increased customer interaction through boutiques outside of Delhi and Mumbai. The current focus is on upgrades that improve the Maison and bring more experience to its customers. We are rethinking how we approach e-commerce in India to reach a wider group of customers. Finally, there are many important collectors in India and we want to be able to serve them properly.

The Montblanc Ferrari Stillema SP3 LE599 will be available in select boutiques in India from August 2023. Price: 27500 (price in India not announced yet).

