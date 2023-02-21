TikTok’s latest monetization tool: Creativity Program Beta





TikTok has introduced a new program called Creative Program Beta, designed to help creators make more money with longer content.

The program is a new addition to TikTok’s range of monetization tools that support creators of all levels.

What is the Creativity Program Beta?

The Creativity Program Beta is an invite-only program that helps creators earn more money, unlock real-world opportunities, and improve video performance metrics and analytics.

To be eligible for the program, users must be at least 18 years old, meet the minimum requirements for followers and video viewing, and have an account in good standing.

to start earning?

People invited to the TikTok Creativity Program must create and publish high-quality, original content for at least one minute before they can earn money.

The program is available in the US, France, and Brazil, and will be rolled out to other regions soon.

What are the advantages?

The TikTok Creativity Program is designed to help creators unlock more opportunities and nurture their creativity. This is based on learning and feedback from her TikTok creators, including members of the TikTok Creator Fund.

The program provides creators with an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated earnings, performance metrics, and analytics. All videos in the Creativity Program must follow TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

how to apply?

Creators who are already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program. Creators who have not registered can apply for new programs as they become available.

The Creativity Program Beta will be available to all eligible US creators in the coming months.

Difference between TikTok Creator Fund and Creativity Program

TikTok has two programs to support its creator community: the TikTok Creator Fund and the TikTok Creativity Program.

Both programs are meant to support creators, but there are some key differences between them.

Eligibility

One of the main differences between the two programs is the qualifications.

The TikTok Creator Fund is open to eligible creators who meet the program’s criteria, such as being 18 years old, meeting a certain number of followers, and posting original content.

Meanwhile, the TikTok Creativity Program is currently invite-only and only available to creators who meet certain requirements.

Earning potential

Both programs offer creators the opportunity to earn money through their content, but the earning potential is different.

The TikTok Creator Fund pays creators based on video views and engagement. The TikTok Creativity Program, on the other hand, aims to provide creators with higher earning potential and unlock more real-world opportunities.

content requirements

To participate in the TikTok Creator Fund, creators must post original content that meets certain guidelines.

The TikTok Creativity Program also requires creators to post at least one minute of high-quality, original content.

availability

The TikTok Creator Fund has been available for some time and is open to qualified creators in various countries.

The TikTok Creativity Program is still in beta mode and is only available in the US, France and Brazil.

The Creativity Program is invite-only and will be available to all eligible US creators in the coming months.

In summary

In conclusion, the TikTok Creator Fund and TikTok Creativity Program aim to support creators by giving them the opportunity to monetize their content.

However, while the TikTok Creator Fund is available to qualified creators in various countries, the TikTok Creativity Program is only available to a small number of creators in certain regions.

Additionally, the TikTok Creativity Program aims to offer higher earning potential and provide real-world opportunities for creators.

Featured image: rootstock/Shutterstock

