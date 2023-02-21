Microsoft Plans Teams Overhaul to Boost Performance – Report





Microsoft will reportedly release a new version of Teams in late March designed to significantly improve system resource usage.

The Verge says sources claim the tech giant has begun testing a new Teams client within Microsoft and plans to roll out a preview to external users next month.

Insiders say the new platform will be called Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, and the new apps should use 50% less memory, be less taxing on the device’s CPU, and be more forgiving of laptop battery life. is.

These improvements should make the Teams app open faster and more responsive when users are deploying key features like meetings and chat messages.

According to The Verge, Microsoft’s new Teams app will shift its platform from Electron to Microsoft Edge Webview2 technology.

The publication also claims that Microsoft has moved to React, a Javascript library, which will result in UI improvements in the coming months.

A preview of the new Teams app will be available to customers later next month, according to a Verges report, and Microsoft will add the option for users to revert to the current application if they need it.

Microsoft Teams framework

The tech giant significantly upgraded its Microsft Teams framework in November 2022, bringing substantial performance benefits to Mac and Windows users.

Microsoft added a variety of technical advantages such as faster rendering of HTML trees, more efficient management of JavaScript, and serialization of arrays.

To get the right results for our users, Microsoft conducted a detailed analysis of the key user scenarios attributed to Microsoft Teams.

Using in-depth research and A/B experiments, Microsoft was able to identify areas where the framework could be enhanced.

Performance upgrades are designed to provide a more fluid and consistent experience for users who use Teams for their daily requirements.

At the time, Microsoft said the framework updates were just part of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful performance improvements for Teams users.

