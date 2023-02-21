



atomic heart

Mundfish

Today marks embargo day for Atomic Heart, a strange new sci-fi game from Mundfish. The game has generated some controversy given its ties to Russia. But in terms of actual game performance and value to play, the reviews are in and the results are probably okay.

At the time of this writing, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC have reviews (surprisingly evenly split) of 75, 74, and 78 respectively on Metacritic. In the broader context of the video game world, where GOTY contenders hit with his 90+, studios get bonuses with his 85+, and anything below 60 is a complete disaster, these Declare the score is fine.

The game has garnered attention for the shapely, faceless Soviet robots used in all of its promotional materials, and in fact the game tries to be the spiritual successor to BioShock. But, unsurprisingly, it’s actually not that good.

This review is really divided. Not everyone called him a day with his 7.5. There are high prices:

Gaming Trends (9.5/10): 2023 is already full of contenders for Game of the Year, and Atomic Heart is one of them. It lives up to all the hype and all its promises. A great debut game for Mundfish. It’s nearly impossible to pinpoint some of the wonders of Atomic Heart. Not only is this my favorite game of the year, it might be one of my favorite games of this decade.

And then there’s the low:

GamesRadar (5/10): Atomic Heart has a lot of big ideas, but doesn’t do enough of the basics. With a puzzling storyline, weightless combat, and frustrating first-person platforming, Atomic Heart stands in the shadow of the video game that clearly inspired it.

Twinfinite (4/10): Despite the promising combat formula and support system behind it regarding skills, crafting, and upgrades, there are some equally frustrating aspects that hold back the game. Hopefully Mundfish can fix some of the more obvious issues after launch, but at the moment it feels more like a nuclear disaster than a welcomed revolution.

So pick someone you trust and base your decision on that. The game and its sexy robots weren’t all that appealing to me in marketing, so I’m probably going to skip it.

Let’s see what the fans think when the game comes out.

