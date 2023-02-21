How Microsoft Became Innovative Again





For years, technology observers have dismissed Microsoft as a 20th century phenomenon. Happy to be fat from the Windows monopoly. The tech giant hasn’t made a breakthrough innovation in decades. Wealthy enough to follow suit quickly, but too big and too bureaucratic to lead the market. Jeff Bezos was known for gesturing east and admonishing his Amazon colleagues not to be complacent like their Seattle neighbors.

But on February 7, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told reporters that artificial intelligence is ushering in a new era in search. Microsoft’s infamous Bing had integrated his ChatGPT technology in Open AI to generate information directly for users, not just links. In doing so, it directly challenged Google, the undisputed champion of search, by trying to innovate on its home turf.

This shouldn’t have happened, especially for Google. Google, which was already on fire with Amazon’s AI-enabled Alexa voice assistant in 2014, announced in 2016 that it would become an AI-first company.

Google’s problem was certainly not engineering. The company has made radical strides in his AI. Despite the expensive and flawed demo Google did earlier this month, its LaMDA chatbot was almost as good as his ChatGPT3 release that took the world by storm. By last week, we had laid the groundwork for chatbot-powered search.

It has long been known that high-tech success and transformation has more to do with culture than technology, and here the management decisions each company makes seem to have made the difference. Some say Google’s leadership has been forced to move cautiously to minimize . Some credit his Kevin Scott, who has been Microsoft’s chief technology officer since 2017. He participated in his LinkedIn acquisition, and a year later he partnered with OpenAI, enthusiastically pushing the technology within Microsoft.

These explanations have some merit, but they are not deep enough. How did the stocky Microsoft, caught in a slow decline, muster up its ability to make the leap in the first place?As the corporate veteran says, he is the one who can transform an organization, no matter how talented. is not alone. Culture must change.

Microsoft’s existential moment

My team and I recently completed a multi-year research project to better understand persistent innovation. We wanted to know why companies continue to innovate after their initial success. To answer that question, we surveyed her 6,873 global executives, academics, and consumers, narrowing the corporate database down to 26 companies ranked by high, medium, and low levels of agility and innovation. Classified. We investigated how they performed with a long list of attributes, including interviews with dozens of managers, executives, frontline and former employees, and coded the data. .

From these efforts, we have come up with a few companies that seem to have cracked the code of constant innovation. Apple, Amazon and Tesla were expected. However, the list included some surprises. So Microsoft made the list, but Google/Alphabet didn’t.

Having worked in Silicon Valley since the 1990s, Microsoft came as a surprise. However, a closer look reveals that something remarkable is happening there. It’s a cultural shift away from defense to offense.

The process began in 2014 when Microsoft’s board of directors named Nadella to replace retired CEO Steve Ballmer. At the time, he was head of the company’s fast-growing cloud computing division, and it seemed unlikely that his promotion would change the trajectory of the sluggish giant. But Nadella and the board were tired of seeing the tech industry overtake its former leaders. He announced that it was time to rediscover his Microsoft soul, the reason for his existence.

This wasn’t just another exercise for corporate purposes, Nadella treated it as an existential moment. Having long achieved its goal of putting a PC on every desk and in every home and running Microsoft software, the company has set new goals to attract and inspire more programmers and engineers to stay profitable. I needed it. Together with his colleagues, he reoriented the company to enable every individual and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

This change in direction was accompanied by a strategic shift. Instead of taking a defensive stance and protecting its assets, Microsoft went on the offensive, letting go of its large investments in existing technology and jumping into new opportunities.

The most noticeable changes were external. For decades, the company has resisted partnerships. After all, claiming to own DOS or any other software platform in the 1980s produced huge profits and cash cows. But to deliver on its new existential commitments, Microsoft will need to combine its vast assets (cash and engineering talent) with those of other companies by opening up to other platforms and investing in partnerships. there was.

This took two notable forms. First, Microsoft adopted rival operating systems such as Linux and iOS to support virtual reality devices from other companies. Second, recognizing the startup’s entrepreneurial agility, the company began investing in a series of smaller companies at the forefront of technology. Nadella also had the courage to elevate talented people from a string of acquisitions, including Kevin Scott, who, as he pointed out at HBR in 1999, delivers the most value in tech acquisitions. are people.

Adopt a startup mindset

Despite the company’s enormous size, Microsoft’s cultural shift involved several startup attributes. One is our commitment to our customers. The company sold a large number of software products, most of which were connected online in various ways. Nadella let product developers focus on what people are actually using, rather than sales, indicators of lag in fast-moving markets, or even what customers say. They set up a dashboard to see the previous month’s usage and get the latest sense of the market.

The company has also unleashed its engineering talent to explore new possibilities. As Nadella wrote in describing the change, they came to Microsoft with big dreams, but what they really did was interact with upper management, run the tax process, and squabble at meetings. I felt like I was alone. As such, the company has reduced hierarchies, freeing engineers from most institutional controls, including rules about contacting people across levels for answers to specific problems. Instead of fighting day-to-day battles as rebels, engineers went mainstream at Microsoft. Their participation will help the company better handle sudden opportunities and threats.

Microsoft sponsored what has been called the world’s largest private hackathon, collaborating on all sorts of projects conceived by the company’s engineers. We got together. Each lasted only a few days, but continued commercial projects that made connections across silos and solved problems through fast-paced collaboration.

commit to change

Organizational change is indeed thorny, and Nadella and other leaders have had to push hard for it. The proprietors were content with their small estates. It’s a wonderfully orderly world with ample benefits and technical challenges for all but the most ambitious talent. There is the infamous Stack Ranking system, where managers grade employees on a bell curve, with each grade applied to a fixed number of employees. The company had an arrogant culture where we were arrogant towards them and did not take prisoners, and this culture no longer served its purpose.

To restore the young company’s audacity and commit to a new vision, Nadella announced that Microsoft was doing the same thing as burning ships after landing on new shores. Favorable. He also wrote off his $7 billion investment in Nokias’ me-too smartphone business, freeing up those engineers to work on new projects. Stack rankings are also gone.

The company then launched a series of go-to-market acquisitions. Instead of similar deals like Nokias smartphones, it acquired a category pioneer looking to take it to the next level. It made LinkedIn, a workplace social media platform, for $26 billion, GitHub, a developer platform, for $7 billion, and a huge $68 video deal. – Game developer Activision Blizzard.

Together, these moves made it clear that the only option was to move forward. People realized they needed a new approach to succeed because they couldn’t rely on cash cows.

Game Start

Google, on the other hand, was forced into the opposite audacity. The company, which has become a tech giant in the public eye, has been wary of his intelligent AI and concerns about antitrust attacks. (Meanwhile, Microsoft went on the offensive and went ahead with its acquisition of Activision despite antitrust scrutiny.) Google’s leaders also worry about exploiting existing search revenue. They prioritized mobile, cloud computing and hardware over search. Google was investing heavily in AI, but it was also risk-averse and defensive.

All of this set the stage for Microsoft’s surprise upset earlier this month. Google may continue to dominate, but is now a true competitor and will need a cultural shift similar to Microsoft’s.

Microsoft’s comeback is an extreme case, but any company can migrate to a similar attack. It takes a few steps, but most importantly, it brings people together in an existential vision, promotes startup openness and market focus, and acts boldly to build organizational momentum. to produce.

We’ve seen similar shifts in industries like retail and manufacturing, so you don’t have to be a tech company. But with existential commitment, start-up mindset, and bold deeds, you must be determined to keep attacking.

