City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and Tyreek Hill “The Cheetah” gear up for the Drone Racing League Algorand World Championship Race at loanDepot park in Miami





A spectacular drone race and drone light show to wrap up the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship season will light up Lawn Depot Park on Saturday, February 25 with Mayor Suarez as Miami Drone Commissioner and Tyreek Hill as DRL’s first flight drone wrap. Welcome to

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world’s leading professional drone racing property, featuring celebrity guests, sky-high stunts and the ultimate immersive drone racing party. to Miami. competition. The 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship race “Miami 3-0-FLY” will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Lawn Depot His Park, home of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball. , watched by thousands of fans. 12 of the World’s Best Drones His pilots fly 90 mph racing his drones over spectacular aerial courses around the ballpark.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill aka The Miami Dolphins, the fastest NFL player, in the first “FIRST FLIGHT” in DRL history at the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship race at Lawn Depot Park in Miami on Saturday, February 25. See how Cheetah competes with the fastest drones. : https://bit.ly/3tyWGQG

To celebrate the DRL’s first live audience drone race flying to Miami, Mayor Suarez today announced his appointment as DRL Miami Drone Commissioner, advocating for continued innovation in the Magic City.

“The Drone Racing League was made for Miami, igniting passion for technology, sports and entertainment in our city. I am proud to serve as their Miami Drone Commissioner. I hope that you will all be able to participate in the DRL Algorand World Championship Race and February 25th will be a great day,” said Mayor Suarez.

National Football League Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill aka “The Cheetah” will also be in the DRL championship race, completing the DRL’s first first flight to start the competition. Fans will witness the NFL’s fastest player fly the fastest drone in his DRL. Champion his pilot Alex Banover officially opens the course.

“The Drone Racing League represents everything I am a fan of technology, speed, games and intense competition. I look forward to seeing you all.”

DRL partners keep fans engaged throughout the event. Algorand, a cutting-edge high-performance blockchain platform, offers guests the chance to redeem his NFT POAP (proof of attendance) for free, and at the Go Drones Show he will fly an incredible 11 minutes of post-race drones. Perform a light show. 400 drones shine above the crowd in time to music and dive into his interactive QR codes and other animations.

The U.S. Air Force will present the “ECHO Experience,” demonstrating the importance of cognitive abilities in U.S. Air Force missions through virtual reality and giving fans the opportunity to visit the DRL flight deck and meet DRL pilots. T-Mobile is set to debut its new XR Experience powered by its 5G network to visualize the results of DRL’s aerial racetracks, competitions and pilots in 3D. DRL also spotted brands such as Google Cloud, Draganfly and Pointskash during the race, spotlighting his partners by Marlins players including former All-Star Gene Segura, Jesus Sanchez, Jacob Amaya, Jordan Groschanth, and his Marlins. Celebrating the League’s recent drone flying lessons. Prospects Idikappe and Victor Mesa Jr. are all firsthand at his Marlins fanfest.

“We love flying with other professional sports leagues, so of course the fastest NFL players had to be in the fastest sport! From racing at the DRL Algorand to lighting up the skies with hundreds of drones, the World Championships will be an epic event for all involved,” said Rachel Jacobson, President of DRL.

Race tickets are on sale here.

After an intense season of drone racing across the real world, esports, and the metaverse, the DRL Algorand World Championship will be live on March 26 at 1:00 PM EST on NBC and DRL’s YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitch. ) will be broadcast.

About DRL

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world’s premier professional drone racing property. The world’s best drone pilot flies with his DRL and millions of fans watch their races on his NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology with immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in the real world, virtual simulations and the metaverse. Founded in 2015 by Nicholas Horbaczewski, DRL is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.drl.io.

Press Contact: Melanie Wallner VP, Marketing & PR[email protected]

Source Drone Racing League

Source Drone Racing League

