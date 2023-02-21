Why China Didn’t Invent ChatGPT





Just a few years ago, China was on track to challenge US dominance in artificial intelligence. The balance of power tilted in China’s direction because it had abundant data, hungry entrepreneurs, skilled scientists, and supportive policies. The country led the world in patent filings related to artificial intelligence.

There have been many changes today. American tech icon Microsoft helped his startup OpenAI launch his ChatGPT, an chatbot. And Chinese tech entrepreneurs are shocked and depressed. Many of them found that despite the hype, China was far behind in artificial intelligence and technological innovation.

Why wasn’t ChatGPT invented in China? How big is his ChatGPT gap between China and the US?

They added: The Chinese equivalent of ChatGPT? don’t take it too seriously.

They also ask more fundamental questions about national innovation environments. Has censorship, geopolitical tensions, and increased government control over the private sector made China less friendly to innovation?

The development of a critical technology product cannot be separated from the system and environment in which it operates, said Xu Chenggang, a senior fellow at the Stanford Center for China’s Economy and Institutions.

He cited TikToks’ Chinese sister app Douyin as a kind of innovation that Chinese companies may not be able to achieve in the future due to government restrictions on the industry.

Without an open environment, he said, it would be difficult to create such a product.

If 10 years ago China was the Wild East for tech entrepreneurship and innovation, today’s China is a very different country.

Since the 1990s, the country’s largest technology companies have been private companies funded with foreign money. Governments, for the most part, neglected the industry because they didn’t understand the internet and didn’t expect it to be this powerful.

By the mid-2010s, China had become a tech powerhouse rivaling the United States. The top internet companies were worth about the same in the market as their US peers. Many of the Chinese company’s products, such as his messaging app WeChat and payment service Alipay, performed better than similar US mobile his internet offerings. Venture capital is pouring in from all over the world. For a while, the country produced as many unicorns as Silicon Valley, or more than US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) startups.

All that has changed in the past few years as Beijing pursues some of the country’s biggest tech companies and high-profile tech entrepreneurs. Its purpose was to prevent organizations and individuals comparable to the Communist Party from exerting influence over Chinese society. The government won minority shares and board seats in some of those companies, giving them effective control.

In the process, Beijing has stifled industry ambitions and blunted its innovative edge.

But tech companies and investors are also to blame for falling behind their Silicon Valley rivals. Even before the government started imposing a strong hand on them, China’s tech leaders were focused on making money and reluctant to spend on research projects that were unlikely to generate returns in the short term. After years of government onslaught, executives are even less inclined to invest in long-term ventures.

According to Stanford University’s AI Index 2022 Annual Report, in 2021 the United States will lead the world in total private investment in artificial intelligence and the number of newly funded AI companies. This was three times and two times the level of China.

But government is the biggest barrier to AI’s censorship obsession, and perhaps its heaviest club. Broad availability of data is critical to developing technologies like ChatGPT, but in a censored online environment, data is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain.

