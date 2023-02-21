Super expensive investment in Israeli space tech startup





Israeli space technology is on the rise as Earth & Beyond Ventures, a new early-stage VC fund focused on the space industry, announced it would invest $125 million in local deep technology and space startups. boosted.

The new fund aims to leverage Israel’s expertise in aerospace, satellite engineering and the growing new space market.

This is the first of its kind fund in the Holy Land focused on innovations that work both in space and on Earth.

The general partner of the fund is Rhodium founder Daniel Recanati. Doron Sauer; Israel Bilan; Spacecom’s Offer Asif; Our backers are:

Corning is a global materials and manufacturing giant that has supplied materials and products to NASA for more than 50 years. Japanese electronics manufacturer Kyocera. Samtec is a global manufacturer of electronic connectivity components. Israeli satellite communications service provider Spacecom. Israel Innovation Authority.

Investments in space technology have changed in recent years. In the not too distant past, the industry was dominated by government funding and focused primarily on space exploration and defense. Today, private sector investment is on the rise, led by outspoken entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley estimate that Space 2.0 could generate over $1 trillion in revenue by 2040. According to McKinsey, between 2012 and 2021, total annual investment in the commercial space sector increased from $300 million to more than $10 billion.

The drivers of growth are:

advances in technology. Growing demand for space-based services. A shift to a more market-driven approach to space activities. NASA is planning lunar missions and beyond. Compete with up-and-coming space engineers from China, India and the European Space Agency. Britain, France, Italy, Japan and South Korea also have ambitious space programs.

New space companies are focused on bringing assets into space that can provide services such as enhanced Earth observation. space-based data storage and processing; development of improved materials for lighter satellites; Manufacturing in Space; Drug Discovery in Zero Gravity for Pharmaceutical Companies.

Despite its small size, Israel has expertise in many of the technologies space startups need, including semiconductor development, robotics, sensors, smart farms, quantum computing, solar power, cybersecurity, and alternative proteins. I have. The latter should help humans find food to eat on long space trips.

The Earth & Beyond team in Tel Aviv, left to right: Doron Landau, Assaf Wise, Chen Klimor, Daniel Recanati, Offer Asif, Noga Yaari, Baruch Schori, Doron Zauer, Zack Fagan and Israel Biran. Photo courtesy of EBV

In the short term, Earth & Beyond believes that these same technologies can be solutions to some of the planet’s most pressing problems, such as preventing further climate change, discovering new sources of energy and materials, and developing faster computing platforms. would like to provide

Earth & Beyond Ventures says it will invest between $500,000 and $2 million in seed and pre-seed rounds.

Israel’s achievements in developing innovative technology are world-famous, but many people don’t realize that Israel was one of the first countries to design, build and launch its own satellite. Beyond Ventures CEO Baruch Schori said:

Together with our ecosystem of investors and partners, our work at Earth & Beyond Ventures is to identify and support deep technologies and ideas that have the potential to become powerful applications not only on Earth, but also in space. ”

