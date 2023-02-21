Google Stocks: Learning from Li Lu (NASDAQ:GOOG)





BeritK/iStock via Getty Images

Paper: Li Lu and Google

Li Lu is a well-known Chinese-American investor, renowned for his successful investment career and close ties to Warren Buffett. He is an investor I have followed and studied closely. And, to me, the most salient features of his investment style are: The subject of this article is to explain these features using his positions in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) or Google stock.

Long-Term Ownership: Li Lu is a long-term investor and seeks companies with enduring competitive advantage, strong management teams and solid growth potential. He usually holds the position for years, which allows him to get compounded profits over time. Concentrated Portfolio: Li Lu is known to be willing to bet heavily on a small number of companies in which he has strong convictions. He believes this approach will allow him to fully capitalize on his best investment ideas. Value Investing: Li Lu is a deep value investor, looking for companies that he believes are undervalued in the market. His focus is on analyzing companies’ financials and business models to identify situations where the market is misappreciating a company’s intrinsic value.

His recent 13F disclosure clearly shows the first two features as you can see from the chart below. His Himalaya Capital Management LLC manages almost $2 billion but has invested in only five positions total (if you consider GOOG and his GOOGL as equal holdings). As you can see, he more than doubled his GOOGL position in Q4 2022.

Then I also explain why his GOOGL investments also serve as a good demonstration of his value investing style. Analyze why the market misvalued its intrinsic value.

dataroma.com

Google: Intrinsic value is misappreciated

At the time of this writing, GOOG’s P/E ratio (price-to-earnings ratio) is estimated to range from 18.5x to 20.5x (depending on the source used) based on accounting earnings. I think it’s already in a very reasonable range given the company’s high profitability and competitive advantage.

However, accounting earnings often do not fully reflect a company’s true earning power, or owner’s earnings (“OE”). And for GOOG, the former greatly underestimates the latter. As shown in the graph below, GOOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share has consistently exceeded its earnings per share (“EPS”), with the FCF conversion rate increasing over the last decade. Over 100% average. This suggests that accounting EPS underestimates a company’s true earning power.

Creator based on Seeking Alpha data

Additionally, FCF itself is a conservative measure of OE, deducting all capital expenditures (CAPEX) from operating cash flow (OPC), whereas from a business owner’s perspective, only maintenance CAPEX should be deducted. . As a result, the OE per share represented by the orange bar in the graph is even higher than the FCF per share.

A key insight here was provided by Warren Buffett decades ago. The bottom line is that the portion of CAPEX spent on growth should not be considered a cost as it is an option. The graph below depicts his CAPEX of GOOG retention and growth using the approach detailed in Bruce Greenwald’s book Value Investing. The resulting data shows that about 44% of his CAPEX on GOOG is spent on growth, which should not be considered a cost. This explains why GOOG’s OE consistently and significantly outperforms both FCF and accounting EPS. On average, GOOG’s OE is about 27% higher than its accounting EPS, as shown in the second chart.

Overall, GOOG’s P/E ratio based on accounting earnings is already reasonable, and with owner earnings exceeding accounting EPS, a valuation based on true earnings power is even more attractive.

Creator based on Seeking Alpha data

Creator based on Seeking Alpha data

Google’s True P/E

As previously mentioned, the current accounting P/E of Google stock is approximately 18.5x to 20.5x. As you can see, 18.46x based on FWD GAAP EPS. and 20.7x based on TTM GAAP EPS. However, the true P/E is even lower given that OE exceeds accounting EPS. As previously mentioned, the company’s OE is about 27% higher than its accounting EPS over the past decade. Using his TTM financials for 2022, that his OE is about 112% higher than accounting EPS. Using this ratio, the OE base P/E ranges from 16.5x to 18.3x.

looking for alpha data

Finally, remember that GOOG also has a sizeable net cash position. As you can see, we had $113 billion in cash on our most recent quarter-end balance sheet, which is the largest amount in FAANG. Its net debt is minus $83.8 billion. The cash position translates to approximately $1.7 in cash per share, or approximately 1.8% of the current stock price. So if you take the cash position out of the stock price before calculating the PER, the PER will range from 16.2x to 17.9x.

looking for alpha data

Risks and Final Thoughts

Google certainly faces competitive risks from both other search engines and social media platforms, which now serve as important advertising channels. There are also privacy concerns and regulatory risks. Google collects a large amount of personal data from its users, raising privacy and data protection concerns. And as a direct result of privacy concerns, we are almost always subject to various antitrust and other regulatory investigations, some of which are subject to fines and other penalties.

But I think all the risks are well compensated with the current valuation discount. Li Lu’s recent actions toward his position also seem to reflect this view. To me, his position at Google underscores his investment themes. That means investing for the long term, keeping a focused portfolio, and focusing on value. I also think that Li Lu likes companies with a strong sense of mission and purpose. His Google’s mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and usable aligns with his Li Lu belief in the way I see things. In addition to ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations, investing in companies with a clear sense of purpose also makes business sense as they are more likely to succeed in the long term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4580037-google-learn-from-li-lu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos