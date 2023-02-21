AI will have a major impact on technology products and services





Artificial intelligence is entering the next evolutionary stage. After years of hype and uncertainty, AI is finally starting to prove its worth, and various AI technologies and solutions are maturing. This has led to an ever-growing role for AI in technology products and services.

AI serves as a source of innovation for new products and services through its ability to extract better insights for product enhancements and enable more adaptive user interfaces. Technology providers use artificial intelligence to enhance or develop new competitive advantages, and use AI technology and off-the-shelf solutions to enhance product management decisions and processes.

The success of technology products and services increasingly depends on their ability to effectively apply AI to differentiate themselves in the market, build compelling customer experiences, reduce time to market, and prioritize investments. will be Here are five ways AI will profoundly transform technology products and services in the next few years.

1. Foundation AI Model Drives Product Innovation

A foundation model is a large-scale AI model developed and trained on massive amounts of data using massive computing power. These models are vast, deep, and still incomplete, and may serve as the foundation for further AI-based applications. For example, ChatGPT is an application based on the underlying model Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3). Other underlying models include a transformer (BERT) and a bidirectional encoder representation from Dall-E.

Foundation models represent a new frontier for AI through its ability to make accurate predictions, content generation, or decision-making. Foundational models generate the need for new products and services and open the door for startups to build innovation on top of such models. Gartner predicts that by 2026, more than $10 billion will be invested in AI startups that rely on underlying models. An early opportunity is in language processing and generation, but near-term potential lies in areas such as drug discovery, remote sensing, materials engineering, and molecular generation.

2. AI supports personalized and adaptive user interface

Touchscreens have become commonplace and have changed the way users interact with computers. The pandemic has sparked interest in interfaces that respond to voice, motion, and gestures, and the recent growth of virtual reality headsets has turned the entire user experience (UX) into a virtual world.

As workers and consumers become more mobile and interact with computers more continuously, technology vendors will need to automatically adapt their user interfaces to take into account the user’s location, context, and preferences. I have. By 2026, his 30% of new applications will use AI to drive personalized and adaptive user interfaces, up from his less than 5% today.

Part of adaptive user interfaces is the seamless transition of experiences from one computer to the next, from smartphones to desktops, from office laptops to car infotainment systems. The UX becomes easier and more natural, but the complexity of managing settings, transitions, and security becomes significantly more complicated.

3. AI-driven product and CX analytics tools inform digital product enhancements

Effectively discovering and validating customer and market issues is critical to product success. For most product managers, direct interactions with customers and insiders, such as interviews and feature requests, are the primary source of customer insights used to shape product strategy and roadmaps. But understanding your customers’ behavior and how they use your product is just as important as asking their problems.

Product and customer experience (CX) analytics tools are beginning to address this problem by enabling capabilities such as guided customer journeys, usage tracking, self-service support, and new feature testing. Many of these tools add AI technology to speed up the tool’s ability to learn from new data and adjust forecasts faster. These technologies enable product managers to better identify features that drive product adoption and growth, and to understand the behavior of both buyers and users. This greatly increases the level of customer intimacy and understanding. Such analysis may also identify adjacent market opportunities that product managers can address by making new or evolutionary changes to existing products.

4. AI-based digital twins support UX development

The democratization of technology has led technology vendors to extend product support across multiple user personas, especially business users. However, designing, developing, and testing products for different personas is complex and expensive. An AI-based digital twin can help design, test, and optimize her UX for her target persona, predicting and prescribing user behavior when interacting with software.

For example, the gaming industry uses AI to assess and test game UX for target players. Recruiting users to test and evaluate your game requires time and resources. It also makes it difficult for developers to evaluate alternatives and measure the impact of small design changes on UX. Product managers are under pressure to deliver compelling CX and deliver products on time. AI-based digital twins for different user personas help effectively and efficiently manage the product life cycle, from product design and testing to after-sales service.

Currently, the use of AI-based digital twins as user personas for UX development is limited, with less than 5% estimated to be used in the market. However, as the technology matures and the demand for supporting multiple personas increases, the use of AI-based digital twins for customer personas is expected to reach over 35% by 2027.

5. AI Generates New Applications

Few digital products today are designed from scratch. Design is assembled from established systems and patterns that determine everything from the user’s flow, to screen design, to his type of content in general. Most computer code is also generated from existing code components. Even when some code is written by hand, AI helps with testing and quality checks.

As low-code/no-code application development platforms become mainstream, providers are increasingly adding generative AI capabilities to help build, test, and improve the quality of applications. These trends portend applications that will be built, tested, and deployed entirely using AI without human intervention.

AI-generated applications are expected to impact nearly every industry and business function, especially consumer-centric businesses. They offer technology providers of software applications and development platforms the opportunity to deliver and adapt innovations faster. This enables technology providers to respond to the accelerating pace of business change and market dynamics with faster releases.

As AI becomes more and more integrated throughout the lifecycle of technology products and services, technology leaders looking to enhance their product and service development will find that AI technologies can improve current capabilities or enable new ones. A specific area must be identified. Consider adopting AI techniques and off-the-shelf AI solutions for better insights to enhance decisions and processes in product management. Finally, establish mechanisms to regularly review both new AI technologies and new innovators whose products or services benefit either the product or the product development process.

