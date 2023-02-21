Google Employee Fired After 15 Years, Says He Was Suddenly Disconnected From Video Calls





A former Google employee who worked for the tech giant for 15 years shared his layoff story on LinkedIn, revealing that he was abruptly disconnected from an ongoing video call. When she tried to answer her call, she was shown an “access denied” page confirming the layoff.

New Delhi, updated: Feb 20 2023 12:53 IST

By Divyanshi Sharma: Getting fired from a job is one of life’s most stressful experiences. If at a place he’s worked for 10 years or more and it’s the only employer you know, this is him 10x. Something similar happened to a former Googler who worked at Google for the last 15 years. But one day, she is suddenly disconnected from the video call and realizes that her only employer she has ever known has made the decision to fire her.

Google employee fired after 15 years

A woman who used to work in Google’s Singapore office shared her story on LinkedIn, writing that she started working for the company as an intern. But despite being loyal to the company for her 15 years, she was suddenly fired from Google, disconnected from her video calls, and when she wasn’t allowed to rejoin. found out the same.

she wrote: “Having spent (almost) half my life (!) here, Google is the only employer I know (so loyal that even my internship was here :)). I found myself staring at the Access Denied page when I was suddenly disconnected from just a call, which I was denying. I kept refreshing the page hoping the internet was not working. When the page refreshed, I was now looking at the email telling me that time was up here..an image that will stay with me for a long time.

Emotional upheaval is hard to explain, says former Google employee

Continuing the post, the woman said that even though she thought she was ready for the news, it was still “unreal” and the feeling of going through something like this is beyond words to describe. said it was difficult.

“As much as I thought I was ready, things felt unreal in that moment. The feeling of having to part ways in seconds from a 15-year relationship. The emotional upheaval that followed.” is hard to describe in words.It’s the little things that make me forget how to introduce myself when I meet a new person, or find myself without an inbox full of emails the next morning, or Google The next few hours, from watching the shuttle passing by to learning it was no longer available, were probably the hardest of my life,” she wrote.

Closing the post on a pretty positive note, the woman says she will be leaving as a “proud Googler fighting people” after being able to spend more quality time with her husband, whom she met through Google. Those who claim that Google Maps is inaccurate or there are too many ads on Youtube.

Google laid off as many as 12,000 employees, and the same was announced last month by CEO Sundar Pichai. In a letter to all employees, Sundar Pichai announced the layoffs and took full responsibility for them. He also said the company will fully support its employees during this difficult transition.

Affected U.S. employees will receive full salary during the notice period, 16 weeks of salary plus a two-week severance package for each additional year at the company, plus bonuses and other benefits under their respective agreements. receive welfare. Employees outside the United States will be compensated according to the laws of their home country.

— end —

Edited by:

Divyansi Sharma

release date:

February 20, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-employee-fired-after-15-years-of-service-says-she-was-abruptly-disconnected-from-video-call-2337078-2023-02-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos