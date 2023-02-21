BMW Group targets logistics to reach net zero target for 2030





Imagine the scene. Green hydrogen-fueled trucks are carrying fixed components in ultralight packages made from renewable raw materials. We also drive along optimal transportation routes, all with a near-zero carbon footprint.

It may sound like a utopian vision of the future, but this is the future of logistics at the BMW Group. Sustainability through innovation is the spirit of the company.

Technological innovation helps the company produce resource-efficient packaging for global logistics and low-emission drivetrains. (A drivetrain is a group of components that transmit power to the drive wheels.)

In recent years, the BMW Group has launched numerous research and pilot projects in these areas and has also embarked on cooperation with the service providers of its partner network.

By 2030, the BMW Group aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% across the automotive value chain, from resource to recycling.

Logistics plays a key role in the value chain of any vehicle

Karl-Friedrich Koch, responsible for all logistics planning at the BMW Group, says that logistics plays an important role in the value chain of any vehicle.

It seamlessly and accurately connects all parties involved in the supply and production process via various transportation routes, says Koch.

He also points out that the entire process emits carbon dioxide:

Intralogistics to supply parts to factories Upstream and downstream transportation logistics to ship complete vehicles for distribution around the world.

He adds: Logistics is undoubtedly an important means of reducing the BMW Group’s environmental footprint, even when considering the entire vehicle life cycle.

Carbon-neutral, low-emission drivetrains, resource-efficient packaging, sustainable and resilient global supply chains, and well-organized transportation are key tools.

From a logistical sustainability point of view, location plays an important role for BMW. In addition to sourcing materials locally, the company is looking to locate production near where its finished vehicle customers can be found.

Where possible, movements to supply plants and markets are made by rail, and shipments abroad are made by sea.

For short distances within a factory or between factories close to each other, trucks are used, but only with sustainable drivetrains, including electric motors.

keep the distance between suppliers and production short

Karl Volker Blume, Head of Material Management, Transportation and Delivery Guarantee at BMW, said: As well as the regional availability of alternative drive technologies and fuels.

He adds: The basic requirements of logistics must always be taken into account. You have to be able to get the right product in the right quantity, in the right condition, at the right price, at the right time, to the right place.

My colleague Eugen Schantini, Head of Global Vehicle Distribution at BMW, believes that the transportation of complete vehicles should be the most efficient, taking full advantage of the ability and technology to reduce CO2 emissions in all transport modes. said to choose.

He adds: In this way, we are shaping the transformation of the logistics sector together with transportation service providers.

