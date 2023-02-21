Google rolls out memory and power saving features to Chrome





Google LLC has begun broadly rolling out the latest release of Chrome with two new features that reduce the browser’s memory and energy usage.

The news was first reported by 9to5Google on Friday. Today, The Verge reported that the new feature is coming to Windows machines, Macs, and Chromebooks. Google previewed the feature in his December.

The first new feature, called Memory Saver, aims to reduce the amount of RAM Chrome needs to run. Chrome is considered a memory-intensive browser because it deploys each tab as a separate process or program, increasing hardware requirements. A new memory saver feature can reduce her browser’s RAM usage by up to 40% or 10 gigabytes when running demanding web applications.

Memory Saver reduces hardware usage by disabling background tabs that are not actively in use. Background tab shortcuts still appear above the Chrome address bar, so you can quickly open them if you need to. However, its contents are removed from the browser’s memory.

When the user clicks on a background tab, Chrome will automatically reload it. The browser also displays a pop panel showing how much RAM the memory saver has saved. If desired, the user can configure Chrome to not apply memory saver to certain her websites. This prevents background tab data from being deleted before it is saved.

Previous versions of Chrome also suspended background tabs, but only partially. Web pages rely on code written in the JavaScript programming language to power many functions. In previous versions of Chrome, some JavaScript code in background tabs slowed down and used less hardware.

The second new feature rolling out as part of the latest Chrome release is called Energy Saver. Chrome reduces power usage when the browser is running on a laptop that is unplugged and has 20% or less battery capacity available.

Energy Saver reduces the power consumption of browser tabs by slowing the refresh rate of your display. Slower refresh rates result in lower visual fidelity animations and less processor capacity consumed by page scrolling.

The new features roll out about a year after Google released a major update to its Chrome OS operating system, which uses Chrome as its primary user interface. That update also focused on browser tab management. Chrome OS has received a feature that allows users to search with natural language queries and jump to a specific browser his tab.

