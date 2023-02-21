BILF CxO of the Year, Women Business Leaders Award Winner





At the NetEvents Global Media & CxO Summit in California, two prestigious awards were presented to industry achievers for their contributions over the past year.

The Business Innovation Leaders Forum (BILF) CxO of the Year Award recognizes outstanding leadership in innovation, strategy and execution.

This year’s winner is Pavan Pidugu, Chief Technology Officer of FMCSA, an agency of the US Department of Transportation.

Pidugu received the award for outstanding leadership in pioneering digital transformation within the organization and for supporting car carrier safety.

He built platform and hardware independence into FMCSA’s digital toolkit. FMCSA serves millions of commercial vehicle drivers, hundreds of thousands of motor vehicle carriers, and more than 12,000 federal and state enforcement agencies.

Pidugu has a background in retail and international markets and has worked in IT for major industries such as Walmart and Target.

As a result, we have gained experience in rapidly delivering innovative technologies that meet changing business demands and customer expectations.

“Managing the strategy and execution of the digital transformation of a large and complex operation such as the United States Department of Transportation (FMCSA) is a daunting task,” said Mark Fox, CEO of NetEvents. .

“Pavan’s impressive IT background, combined with the scale and responsibility of his role, make him a highly deserving recipient of this award. We are delighted to honor him.”

Additionally, the event honored Presence CEO Kate Eberle Walker with the Female Business Leader award.

The award also recognizes outstanding leadership in innovation, strategy and execution.

Walker is an education industry leader, author, and CEO of Presence, a leading provider of telemedicine solutions for children with diverse needs, receiving this year’s award.

She has over 20 years of experience driving growth at a well-known education company, creating value through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and cultural transformation.

Walker’s remote workforce at Presence, made up mostly of women, has provided over 5 million telemedicine sessions in 45 states.

Walker is also an author and author of The Good Boss, a book that provides valuable advice to women in the workplace.

In addition, Walker is a contributor to Fast Company and Forbes, and sits on various education-focused boards.

“I am delighted that Kate has received the Women’s Business Leaders Award. Her dedication and dedication to working in the field of education and human services is a testament to the use of technology to reach children in need of such services remotely. Accelerating treatment should be noted and applauded,” says Fox.

“Her philosophy that technology should enhance human connections is what we believe in and is one of the major challenges facing IT professionals today.

“She shines a spotlight on technology that delivers critical services, hybrid ways of working and the importance of empowering women in the workplace.”

Walker was unable to attend this year’s awards ceremony, so Professor Martin Carley, Director of Digital Transformation and Open Innovation for Health Service Executive, accepted the award on her behalf.

“Fellow Business Innovation Leaderboard members [winners] hard work. The finalists are a highly talented and focused group of professionals and we would like to thank all finalists and winners for joining us at his NetEvents 2023. “

