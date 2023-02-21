Supreme Court hears debate over Google and Twitter liability for terrorists posting online





Alex Epstein, founder and CEO of Center for Industrial Progress, denounces Google’s immoral behavior regarding ‘Kudlow’.

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday and Wednesday in two cases over the legal liability of technology platforms such as Google and Twitter for content posted by supporters of terrorist groups like ISIS, and the platform’s role in allowing its distribution. make an argument.

At issue in one case is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It was a landmark law enacted in 1996 that helped shape the modern Internet. Section 230 states that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as a publisher or speaker of information provided by her provider of separate information content.”

In practice, this means technology companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter are generally not responsible for what users post on their platforms, but they do not allow content that infringes copyright or violates sexuality. You must remove any content prohibited by federal law, including content. Human Trafficking Law.

Section 230 has been controversial in recent years, leading to calls for reform by Congress. Proponents of Section 230 argue that it helped create innovations like social media platforms by not holding them accountable for content posted by users. Critics, meanwhile, argue that these platforms go too far in protecting them when users post harmful content and when companies censor or suppress certain points of view.

With the two cases going to court, the judge will have an opportunity to consider Section 230 and how federal anti-terrorism laws apply to Internet platforms. Let’s look at the case here:

Gonzalez v. Google LLC

The lawsuit was filed against Google by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, who died at the age of 23 in the November 2015 ISIS terrorist attack in Paris.

The lawsuit alleges that YouTube’s parent company, Google, allowed members of a terrorist group to post videos on YouTube that were intended to incite violence, and that the company used its algorithms to harass the platform’s viewers. Some claim to have helped ISIS recruit by promoting extremist videos. Consider audience interest.

When the case went to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the panel decided that Section 230 protected the platform’s algorithmic recommendations. The judge said the wording of section 230 may be broader than Congress intended, but it is the responsibility of the legislature, not the court, to clarify it.

Plaintiffs allege that the Ninth Circuit was erroneous in dismissing their case because YouTube did not provide recommended content notices and act merely as a provider in the process. Furthermore, they argued that even though YouTube and Google were protected by Section 230 in this case, the recommendation still violated anti-terrorism laws in helping ISIS recruit potential members. claim to be.

Google and YouTube denounce terrorism and take steps to increase ability to remove material posted by terrorist groups, but lawsuit dismissed as Section 230 protects publisher conduct It argues that it should be done.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Gonzalez v. Google on Tuesday, February 21.

The incident was brought on by the American family of Jordanian citizen Nawras Alassaf, who was killed in a terrorist attack by ISIS that targeted a club in Istanbul, Turkey, in January 2017.

Their argument does not focus on Section 230, arguing that Twitter, which hosts terrorist content online, constitutes “aiding and abetting” terrorist groups, It does not focus on §230. ISIS.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the family’s abetting claim in the lawsuit, but found that all content posted by terrorist groups on social media platforms was sufficient to advance an abetting claim under the Counterterrorism Act. I didn’t say yes.

Twitter said the appellate court’s ruling was erroneous and that the relevant anti-terrorism statute provision requires social media companies to deny accounts that they know have supported or are plotting specific acts of terrorism. It claims to be held responsible only if it refuses to block a terrorist attack.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh on Wednesday, February 22nd.

