NYPA and NYSERDA Unveil New Battery Energy Storage Technology





The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) have announced that their patented, highly safe lithium-ion (lithium-ion) superCell technology will be installed at the NYPA’s White Plains Office at Energy Peak as part of a demonstration project. It offers shaving functionality. Developed by Cadenza Innovation, BESS has enabled NYPA to demonstrate peak energy demand reduction capabilities that reduce peak power loads typical of commercial buildings.

This initial test phase shows the potential of this type of battery energy storage system to serve as a model for managing energy demand and reducing costs for commercial and industrial building owners. said Justin E. Driscoll, president and CEO of the New York Power Authority. The unit has demonstrated safety benefits by reducing peak loads at the power station’s main office, smoothing power network operations and reducing the potential for thermal runaway. Our goal is to demonstrate whether this unit can provide energy storage and power quality services at a scale that can meet commercial, industrial and network demands in buildings similar to ours.

Located adjacent to the NYPA’s White Plains office and funded in part through the NYSERDAs Innovation Program with $1 million in funding, the Li-ion BESS was developed by Cadenza Innovation in partnership with Hitachi Energy to meet demand for energy storage. It showcases the important role it can play in enhancing governance. and grid flexibility. A NYPA project uses an energy storage system to demonstrate peak shaving capabilities that reduce peak loads typical of commercial buildings. The aim is for BESS to serve as a model for integrating low-cost, safe, high-performance renewable energy resources into the grid, especially in urban areas, and replicated by other businesses throughout New York State and beyond. can.

Committed to eliminating the potential risk of heat transfer that can lead to fires and explosions, Cadenza Innovations’ superCell, a U.S. Department of Defense tested and UL recognized component, enhances the resilience of utility grids. , featuring a patented design that helps power a variety of applications. in commercial and industrial markets and other major sectors. Specifically, by packaging components to reduce costs and increase safety, superCell reduces the need for additional costly fire safety protection and mitigation systems, improves energy density and advances the lithium-ion battery industry. is designed to support

Winner of the Innovation Icon Award at the 2022 Digital + Cloud Summit, NYPA’s BESS is advancing New York’s clean energy agenda. This includes the most ambitious climate protection legislation and one of the largest energy storage targets. Under the Climate Leadership and Communities Protection Act (CLCPA or Climate Act), New York State is mandated to achieve 70% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040. I’m here. Double the target to 6 GW by 2030. This represents at least 20% of the state’s peak power load.

BESS is capable of powering the building at the desired demand and has the ability to work in peak shaving mode. This reduces costs for the building/site owner, primarily through arbitrage, storing absorbed low-cost energy during periods of low power demand and supplying that energy during periods of high cost due to high power demand. reduction can be achieved. Reduce building/site peak power demand and reduce associated utility peak demand charges.

NYPA and Cadenza Innovation will continue to monitor and evaluate system performance over the next 12 months.

