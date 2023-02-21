Honeywell Partners with IISC’s SID to Support Deep Science Startups and Drive Innovation – CRN





Honeywell announced that Honeywell’s philanthropic arm, Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), in partnership with the IIScs Society for Innovation and Development (SID), will continue to support deep science startups to foster entrepreneurship and scientific innovation. Announced to encourage and support society. The initiative aims to bridge the gap that startups face between incubation and early seed investment.

The initiative is part of Honeywell’s startup support program that has been in place for several years. The initiative will also help foster collaboration between the industry and technology-based start-ups to foster innovation for successful outcomes. Startups supported through this program range from highly advanced healthcare start-ups such as Azooka Labs, HealthSeq Precision Medicine, Equine Biotech and Protein Design. , Siamaf Healthcare, Mimyk Medical Simulations, PathShodh Healthcare, Theranautilus, to companies in the sustainability space such as Openwater.in, from his HHSIF, his CSR arm at Honeywell, he has funded nearly 30 startups over the past few years. It has been. Most of these startups are led by women or teams from disadvantaged communities. These start-ups are focused on finding solutions in the fields of biotechnology, healthcare and nanotechnology that may provide advanced scientific solutions to pressing healthcare and environmental needs.

SID CEO Professor B Gurumoorthy says deep science startups are problem-oriented and address at least one of the Sustainable Development Goals. Such ventures are poorly supported, partly because of a lack of understanding of the underlying science and technology, which are often diverse and complex. Honeywell and he HHSIF recognize the need to support these start-ups and are happy to provide ongoing financial support. SID and HHSIF work together to provide start-ups with the support and resources they need to succeed. HHSIF will provide seed capital and SID will provide infrastructure and technical support. This year, Honeywells CSR grants supported nine startups and three of his EIRs last year in areas as diverse as Energy, Water, MedTech, and Packaging Materials. MagHeals, IndiaSpeaks Research Labs, Dfine Bio-Innovations and HEM Dimensions are among the startups funded this year..

Honeywell seeks to involve more and more of our experts in mentoring, developing and helping start-ups scale.

HHSIF Director Pooja Takran said: By supporting these start-ups, we are able to harness the limitless potential of our research ecosystem and support the development of solutions through leading research institutions like his IISc in our country. By funding these start-ups, we are fostering the next generation of innovative technologies that address some of the world’s most pressing health and environmental challenges. With this, we hope to provide early support to worthy innovators who have the potential to make a lasting impact on society.

Honeywell partnered with IISC SID in 2019 to support science and technology start-ups, support Entrepreneurship Program (EIR) programs, and deliver solutions that can significantly address societal issues and challenges in healthcare and the environment We specifically supported entrepreneurs who had the potential to do so. Since 2019, Honeywell has helped incubate nearly 30 of his startups.

As we celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science on February 11, 2023, Honeywell and IISc-SID pay tribute to the women scientists around the world who have paved the way for a better world through their contributions.

Meet Honeywell-supported startups that were incubated at IISc-SID this year.

1. Startup: MagHeals Pvt Ltd

Founders: Shilpee Jain & Rajesh Katoch

MagHeals Pvt Ltd develops innovative, efficient and affordable treatments that significantly improve the experience of people fighting cancer during and after treatment. Using nanotechnology to target and selectively kill cancer cells with localized thermal energy, minimizing side effects and loss of function. This therapy can be used alone or as an adjuvant to radiation and chemotherapy, and can increase its efficacy by sensitizing cancer cells to chemotherapy and radiation therapy. As an affordable treatment option, it is easily accessible and benefits all sections of society.

2. Startup: IndiaSpeaks Research Labs

Founder: Dr. Madhavaraj Dr. Sashidaran Professor Ganesha Lieutenant Colonel N. Viswanadam

Saurab Sharma

IndiaSpeaks Research Labs is a team of passionate researchers and engineers dedicated to making business accessible to the public through Voice Tech. They develop language technology tools for Indian languages ​​that enable businesses to contact customers in their local language. Because the Indian language is morphologically different from the English language, special models have to be designed to accommodate these particular problems of agglutination and inflection. The company’s core products use proprietary speech recognition, text-to-speech, and natural language processing tools. IndiaSpeaks’ mission is to break down language barriers in the internet space and make our services easily accessible to millions of Indian users. Their vision is to be the leader in voice-first interactions by providing Language-as-a-Service (LaaS) and creating value for customers and end-users.

Startup: Dfine Bio-innovations Pvt Ltd

Founders: Divya Acharya, Afser Shariff, Lokesh Murthy KM, Prathap M

Dfine Bio-innovations Pvt Ltd is an ambitious MedTech start-up focused on the IVD sector and based in Bangalore. Founded in December 2020, the company believes in providing affordable, state-of-the-art diagnostic solutions to small clinical labs around the world and manufacturing them locally. As our first product, we designed a coagulation device to help clinicians understand their patients’ bleeding and thrombotic tendencies. The team completed his POC stage of the product and successfully demonstrated the MVP. Now they are actively prototyping the equipment and plan to deploy the unit to a certified lab for product validation and feedback.

Startup: Reti Ecotech

Founders: Indrayani Kadu and Jahnavi Rao

Textile waste is a huge and often neglected problem facing the world today. Worldwide, 90 million tonnes of textile waste are generated each year, most of which ends up in landfills or incineration. Reti wants to change this by converting textile waste into construction materials.

The idea is to extend the lifespan of textiles well beyond their traditional uses. Compared to apparel (23 years), construction materials are used much longer (710 years), keeping fibers in loops for longer. I’m here. In addition, textiles offer unique features. Its textile panels are extremely lightweight, aesthetically pleasing and have excellent thermal insulation properties. This startup focuses on two main uses. Compressed fiber panels for building indoor bulkheads and porous fiber panels for sound insulation. They are currently in the prototype stage and are conducting pilots testing the prototype.

5. Startup: 14Si Silcon Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Founder: Ashutosh Bhabhe, Vipin Hatmode

Contamination control is a critical need in the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem to improve the yield and performance reliability of semiconductor devices. As unknown, untracked and/or uncharacterized pollution permeates this ecosystem from raw materials to end uses, the financial and social costs grow exponentially.

14Si Silcon Solutions provides a niche end-to-end service platform with an Application Engineering as a Service based deep tech startup to identify, track and mitigate sources of pollution. Here, we leverage our extensive background in 4M (Materials, Metrology, Manufacturing, and Methodology) in contamination control to improve products and processes from component, chemical, and tool suppliers and semiconductor device manufacturers. make it even more possible.

6. Startup: Ikshana Medical Founders: Komal Shah and Dr. Manish Arora

This start-up is working healthcare towards the design and development of integrated systems for the adaptive stimulation treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Urinary incontinence is the involuntary flow of urine, affecting one in three women over the age of 30 worldwide and is widely treated with electrical stimulation. This treatment is long-term in nature, requiring patients to undergo regular clinic procedures for several months before their condition improves. Ikshana is an ambitious start-up company developing novel adaptive stimulation therapy solutions specifically designed for ambulatory, home-based self-administration. We aim to empower millions of women by making it easier to manage their pelvic health anytime, anywhere. . Version 2.3 of the functional prototype is complete. Version 3.1 is currently being developed in compliance with medical standards.

The startup is the winner of the international W2W competition held in June 2022 by IEEE Women in Engineering in the United States.

7. Startup: Open MedLabs Founders: Deval Karia, Dr. Manish Arora, Neha Bhatia

Over 230,000 children in India suffer from type 1 diabetes. It is estimated that only 1% of these are on insulin pump therapy. A significant number of her type 2 diabetic patients are also expected to use insulin pump therapy. Adoption of continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) is sparse, especially in a resource-constrained environment like India, despite overwhelming evidence of support. Aside from institutional factors, the cost of such devices is often the factor that drives their widespread adoption. The Indian insulin pump market is valued at 80 Cr. INR (2018), CAGR 9%.

This startup is developing affordable open-loop insulin pumps for type 1 diabetics in resource-constrained environments. The device is in the prototype stage, clinically accurate delivery accuracy has been established, and animal testing is planned. Efforts are underway to raise the TRL level and reduce the size of the device to make it comparable to its competitors.

8. Startup: Nature Works Technologies

Founders: Lakshminath Kundanati, Uncle Kulkarni

Naturewrks is a Bangalore-based deep tech start-up working to develop biodegradable packaging materials that reduce plastic pollution. They aim to replace or substitute some of their foamed plastic-based packaging with our products. Using a circular economy approach, their process transforms cellulose-based waste such as wood waste and agricultural waste into value-added biocomposites. ) and can be thrown into the garden soil and decomposed in a few months.

9. Startup: HEM Dimensions Private Limited

Founder: Dr. Hemang K. Jayant Manish Arora

HEMDimensions can print mechanical structures and functional electronic devices using metals and polymers. They focus on the design and development of desktop-based hybrid metal/polymer additive manufacturing systems. The startup’s solution is direct printing of functional electronic devices using a new metal/polymer printer. The system is designed for OEMs (for electronic prototype/product development), startups/entrepreneurs (for electronic prototype/product development), and academic institutions, using a hybrid metal/polymer printer to Provides a simple manufacturing process for functional electronic devices in a click. We also offer customization in prototype/product design. The hybrid metal/polymer system is the world’s first printer to print functional electronic devices using metal and polymer (PLA/ABS). Designed and developed at the UTSAAH Lab, CPDM, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, the system is 50% faster than current prototyping processes and increases productivity. This eliminates the need for chemicals in PCB manufacturing.

