



A wise green puppet once claimed that “size doesn’t matter.” Clearly, he didn’t have to navigate his Apple product lineup.

According to recent reports, the Cupertino-based company may soon release a MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch screen. Strategically, this makes a lot of sense. The MacBook Air is Apple’s best-selling Mac, and being available in only one size is a missed opportunity. Yes, there are upsell opportunities for those who want a bigger display than anything else, but given the jump from $1,200 now to he’s $2,000, many customers will take the leap, especially if they don’t need the power I don’t. Or MacBook Pro performance.

Screen size has proven to be a key differentiator across many of Apple’s other product lines, and even the MacBook Air has come in multiple sizes in past incarnations. But why stop there? There are many other Apple products where different screen sizes make a big (or small) difference.

lighter than air

Let’s start with that same MacBook Air line. Once upon a time, Apple offered its lightest notebook in two sizes. The 13-inch currently on sale and the smaller 11-inch model. Alas, only good things die young, and the 11-inch Air was discontinued in 2019. This is the same year that Apple ditched its other small laptop (and presumed successor to the Air), the 12-inch MacBook.

The 11-inch MacBook Air was a very good laptop for airplane use.

foundry

The smallest Mac laptop available today is the 13-inch Air, which has been shrunk in many dimensions to come a little closer to 11 inches, but it’s also bigger and heavier than both of these discontinued models. It’s a shame, because a small, light laptop has a lot to offer.

As a 13-inch M1 Air owner who previously carried two 11-inch Air models back-to-back, I miss the small laptop’s compact size. Slipping easily into a small bag and flying tray, he performed surprisingly well within table range (where even the 13-inch Air struggles), and now he was about half a pound lighter than the M2 Air. my back thanked me. (By the way, the 12-inch MacBook was just over £2!) Given the benefits Apple silicon has brought to the company’s current Macs, it’s really impressive to see what smaller and lighter notebooks can do. is.

grow up or go home

Apple’s iMac has been the company’s standard supporter for 25 years as of this August. The latest M1 revision is nothing to sneeze at. With Apple silicon interiors, sleek new form factors, and a wide range of nostalgic colors, it’s still a solid entry into the desktop market.

But like the MacBook, the iMac line has suffered some casualties along the way, especially in Apple’s recent move to silicon. Instead of offering both 21.5-inch and 27-inch versions as before, the iMac has been consolidated into a single 24-inch model.

Let’s hope the 27-inch iMac will be reborn sooner or later.

IDGMore

Unfortunately, this is another place where Apple’s somewhat autocratic claim to a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t fit all. After all, Apple is considering the 15-inch MacBook Air for a reason. I would like to have more windows open, work with large images, or view two documents side by side. Right now the only recourse for a desktop is to buy a standalone his Mac desktop such as a mini or Mac Studio and pair it with an external display. Opt for Apple’s Studio Display and you get the same great 5K panel as the old 27-inch iMac isn’t just cheap, it lacks the elegance of the iMac’s all-in-one package.

Rumor has it that the 27-inch iMac may return at some point in the future, but we’re not certain. Hey, if HomePod can make a comeback, anything can make a comeback.

coin

Of all my arguments about screen size, this last one is probably the most controversial. Apple should make smaller iPhones.

OK wait, I know what you mean. Up until last year’s iPhone 14 line, Apple had been making smaller iPhones for at least a few years. And obviously, if the iPhone 12 and 13 mini models were what customers wanted, they would have bought more phones and Apple wouldn’t have discontinued that model?

The iPhone 13 mini appears to be the last mini model. Let’s hope not.

foundry

Well, maybe. But I would argue that the Mini never got its fair share of shakes.For one thing, the Mini models were part of the “vanilla” iPhone 12 and 13 line, so some potential customers might I found myself in the enviable position of having to choose between a compact, lightweight phone and one with the best camera. and most features.

So my argument is that Apple should introduce a smaller screen to the iPhone Pro line. I know it’s counterintuitive because the Pro line is the most expensive and the smaller phones seem to be cheaper, but you can lift most of the iPhone 14 Pro and stretch your finger over the screen to Every time I try to hit the icon, why am I doing this to myself? You’ll definitely pay for a smaller, lighter device with all the features of a pro-level phone.

Simply put, bigger is not always better. Especially if it’s a device you want to put in your pocket. It is also characterized by its small size and light weight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/1515331/macbook-air-imac-iphone-screen-sizes.html

