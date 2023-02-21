



A quarter of a century ago, a new application quietly emerged out of nowhere to forever change the way we find information.

Of course, we are talking about the original Google search. Today, the word Google has become synonymous with ‘search’ and its creator, now known as Alphabet, has become one of the largest and most powerful companies on the planet.

What is Google’s control? ChatGPT Emerges as a Serious Competitor

adobe stock

Sure, there were search engines before that. But Google was the first to popularize knowledge-based searching. And while competitors have popped up over the years, they’re mostly just variations on the theme. No one says. But is that all about to change?

If you haven’t spent the last few months at Pluto, you’ve probably noticed that ChatGPT is the hottest app right now. Just in case, here’s a quick primer on what this is and how it works.

When I sat down to write this article on whether ChatGPT would finally end Google’s 25-year dominance in the search market, I heard that Microsoft has beefed up the Bing search engine by embedding ChatGPT functionality directly into the interface. The news has flowed.

This is not surprising, as Microsoft was one of the first to back the creators of ChatGPT in research organization OpenAI, which invested $1 billion in 2019. Single largest shareholder.

This clearly puts ChatGPT and Bing one step closer to becoming the first serious contenders for the Google search throne in the long run. So should Google worry? And how will the king of search plan to respond?

The data behind ChatGPT and Google Search

First, let’s see how both Google Search and ChatGPT take different approaches to solving the same problem of providing the information you need.

Both Google Search and ChatGPT answer queries by searching vast databases of information collected from the Internet. For ChatGPT, this is the GPT-3 training dataset. The exact content of this dataset has not been made public, but a crawl of the Internet created in 2021, all Wikipedia content, a large chunk of Reddit, and two book databases. Overall, this training dataset is reported to be about 45 terabytes in size.

This is certainly a large training dataset compared to other language models. But next to the dataset that Google’s search engine uses to answer queries, it’s trivial. Since the dawn of the World Wide Web, Google has built its index by sending “crawlers” that travel to every corner of the reachable Internet. According to Google, this index is currently around 100,000 terabytes (100 petabytes).

Does that mean bigger is better?

But as the saying goes, size isn’t everything. ChatGPT’s key innovation, and the factor that makes it the first serious threat to Google’s dominance in the information economy, is the way it processes data to make it useful to us.

Google essentially returns a list of web pages that its algorithms have determined are likely to contain the information you need based on your search query. ChatGPT, on the other hand, uses natural language generation (NLG) algorithms to structure the results in a way that gives you a direct answer. This greatly improves the user experience. Researchers no longer have to comb through pages of search results. The experience is very similar to asking a very knowledgeable friend for answers and opinions.

To be fair, though, it should be mentioned that Google Search also includes AI-powered features such as knowledge panels that display information extracted from specific web pages on the results page. This information is displayed alongside or integrated with the search results on returned web pages. However, the ChatGPT conversation style is not yet available.

This conversation style used in ChatGPT improves the user experience. If you don’t like the answer given, or think you took the wrong approach to solving the problem we brought you, you can ask us to try again. It remembers the details of your conversations and uses that information to fine-tune your responses until you’re satisfied.

ChatGPT is also not hampered by the advertising that most of the top results you get using Google Search are there. However, this is likely to change once ChatGPT is commercialized, and at some point we will have to start paying for the enormous amount of computing power used when processing queries, and OpenAI will , have already tried the paid premium version in several regions, including: US and UK.

Overall, ChatGPT is years ahead in terms of user experience, as you’d expect from a technology created 25 years after Google’s launch. But that’s far from the end of the story. Google has many advantages, so it’s still not countless

Disadvantages of ChatGPT

The first issue that must be addressed is accuracy. ChatGPT is a very new tool, trained on a static, unaudited dataset. Unfortunately, this means that it is error-prone and suffers from the biases that plague many of today’s AI technologies. The first rule of any data handling is garbage in and garbage out. , and may improve in accuracy as it continues to learn and evolve with further training.

However, this creates another problem. The fact that ChatGPT is somewhat (read: very) opaque about the origins of its data means that it is very difficult to fact-check or verify its sources.

These problems have prompted Prabhakar Raghavan, head of Google search, to liken the manipulation of AI-powered chatbots to “hallucinations” and “seek the machine to provide compelling, but completely fabricated, answers.” I explained that it was working in a “good way”.

Google’s linguistic processing may look dated by comparison, but at least it’s candid about where that information comes from. This will typically be the owner and operator of the website being viewed. Of course, this by no means means that everything it tells us is true and accurate, but it is much easier to assess the validity and reliability of the information.

Converging the future of search?

Of course, these pros and cons are mostly related to ChatGPT (and actually Google Search) today. ChatGPT, in particular, is nascent technology and what it offers today is just a glimpse of what platforms like it will be capable of in the near future.

One thing is certain, though: Alphabet won’t simply flip over and concede defeat. The commercialization of search technology played a big part in making the company one of the wealthiest companies in the world.

So, around the same time that Microsoft announced it would be adding ChatGPT functionality to Bing, Alphabet announced that it would use its own large language model known as Bard to improve Google search performance.

Things didn’t get off to the best start, but an error the machine made in a promotional video was blamed for depressing the company’s value by $100 billion.

But if we’re lenient enough to classify ChatGPT’s errors as “teething troubles,” we should give Google the same benefit of the doubt.

Both large-scale language model-based chat interfaces and search engine technologies are most likely to be combined to create a hybrid technology that, hopefully, will give you the best of both worlds.

Both Google and Microsoft believe that the next stage in the evolution of information technology will center around this fusion of search and language. And both understand that it is AI that facilitates this. Another sign that the age of thinking machines is already transforming all aspects of society in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago.

To stay up to date on new trends in business and technology, subscribe to our newsletter, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and check out our books. Succeed In A Digital World and Business Trends in Practice won the 2022 Business Book of the Year award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2023/02/20/is-googles-reign-over-chatgpt-emerges-as-a-serious-competitor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos