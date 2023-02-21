Fired via email, ex-Google employee in Singapore says he should have been more humane





Layoffs across tenure, teams and roles

Both Theo and Tom said they believe the company has methods and rationales for deciding which roles to cut, but that from their perspective it looks “a bit random.” .

Tom said that the people who were laid off came from different teams and had different lengths of time at Google.

He said he had no explanation for the decision to fire certain employees, adding that he knew top performers who were laid off.

I’m guessing there is some way, but it might seem a little random, he said.

Teo said it wasn’t clear why certain roles were cut, but he understood the need to cut costs.

I don’t ask for closure, I don’t need a reason, I just need to move on, he said.

Retirement package equivalent to US offer

Teo said he was happy with the retirement package offered by Google, but declined to provide details.

He said it would give me fuel to look for what’s next. My family and I are very happy with it.

Tom said he didn’t have too many complaints and the packaging was pretty good.

He said the retirement packages are comparable to those offered to U.S. employees.

According to a memo from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, laid-off employees in the US were offered 16 weeks of pay, plus two weeks of pay each year at Google.

Severance pay is not compulsory in Singapore. The recommended range is from 2 weeks of his salary to 1 month of his salary for each year of service for an employee with more than 2 years of service.

U.S. employees will also be paid bonuses for 2022 and the remaining vacation days, according to the CEO memo.

Tom also said that besides financial help, Google offers other avenues such as counseling, job placement, and advice for people with work visas.

Google does these things well, he said, adding that it uses several services.

Teo said the support provided was “far superior” to that offered by other companies, and felt it was in line with “Google’s culture of putting people first.”

