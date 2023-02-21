Google Pixel 6a is even cheaper than usual on Amazon





It’s no secret that affordable smartphones have come a long way in the last few years. It’s becoming more and more common to pay $1000 or more for a smartphone these days, but despite the low price, there are some very good budget-friendly options.

One notable example is the Google Pixel 6a. The latter typically sells for $449, but that price has been significantly reduced thanks to an American commercial giant. Google’s entry-level smartphone is currently at a hefty 33% discount on Amazon.

Discount applies to all three color options (chalk, sage and charcoal). The smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM, both of which are enough to run the most pristine version of Android available on the market.

Note that this isn’t the biggest discount the Pixel 6a has seen. Previously, Best Buy had a massive 45% price drop, bringing the device below $250. However, the current deal isn’t that great, but it’s worth considering.

The Pixel 6a definitely offers incredible value for money, even at its regular price. With a beautiful 6.1 OLED screen, the Pixel 6a stands out among many Android phones. A more compact form factor is one of the biggest selling points of this midranger.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6a has a Google Tensor processor. This makes the smartphone not only one of the best mid-range smartphones to buy in 2023, but also one of the most powerful. You also get a very impressive camera module thanks to a 12.2MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box and can be upgraded to Android 13. If you’re looking for the most authentic Android experience on an affordable smartphone, this is your best option today.

