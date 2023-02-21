What we know so far





With the Google Pixel 7 arriving in September, we can now expect more from this year’s Pixel 8.

So, if you’re holding off on upgrading your phone and are curious about Google’s upcoming device, here’s what you can expect from the device before it launches later this year.

google pixel 8

A Google Pixel 8 phone will most likely arrive in some form to catch up with the company’s Pixel series of smartphones. sex is even lower.

When will the Pixel 8 be released?

Following the trend of previous Google Pixel devices, the next Pixel device could be released in October 2023.

what can it do?

Google hasn’t confirmed the capabilities of the upcoming phone, but it’s possible that the Google Pixel 8 will support a third-generation version of the Tensor chip, which is unique to Google phones. According to Galaxy Club, Samsung has returned to manufacturing and testing chips.

Google Tensor G3 is currently in testing, as reported by Android Police. Google’s third-generation custom chipset, codenamed Zuma, is rumored to be based on the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 processor. The current Google Tensor G2 is still on his 5nm chipset, so efficiency and overall performance could be better.

The camera system is also something to look out for this year. Last year’s Pixel 7 Pro had a 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide and 48MP Telephoto (with a 10.8MP Selfie Cam). With Samsung adding a 200MP camera to the S23 Ultra and Apple rumored to step up its camera game with the iPhone 15 series, we’re expecting big results from Google this year in the camera department.

How many phones are within range?

The upcoming Google Pixel series could include two phones, similar to the Pixel 7 and 6. Winfuture says his two devices, codenamed “Husky” and “Shiba,” are upcoming devices, a smaller standard device and a larger, more powerful device (such as the Pixel 7 series). A cheaper Pixel 7 (7a) is also coming along with Google’s foldable.

How much does the Pixel 8 cost?

Pricing for the new Google phone has not been confirmed. However, it could be similar to the pricing of his Pixel 7 range of devices in 2022.

Pixel 7 starts at $999 and Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,299.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

