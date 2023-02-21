India’s 5G tablet shipments up 170%. Lenovo leads with his 29% share





File photo of tablet device in use | Photo credit: AP

India’s 5G tablet shipments have grown 170% year-on-year, according to a new insight from CyberMedia Research (CMR). The overall tablet market registered 6% year-over-year growth.

According to CMR, Lenovo (29%), Apple (23%) and Samsung (22%) hold the top three positions in the tablet market in calendar year 2022. Shipments of tablets with displays larger than 10 inches accounted for 63% of the total Indian market shipments.

Lenovo led the tablet market with 29% market share. However, Lenovo tablet shipments fell by 33% year-on-year in 2022. The Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) and Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi) series have market share of 21% and 12% respectively.

Apple was second with 23% market share. Apple iPad shipments will record 17% year-over-year growth in 2022. Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) had market share of 45% and 17% respectively.

Samsung ranked third with 22% market share. Samsung’s shipments recorded 29% y-o-y growth in 2022 with the launch of the Samsung A8 series, S8 series and S6 series with aggressive features.

With the rollout of 5G networks, 5G tablet shipments will continue to gain momentum through 2022. Consumers continue to demand tablets as companion devices for work, learning and play. CMR analyst – Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), said Menka Kumari, given that more and more time is being spent on tablets, premiums are also on the rise, with consumers prioritizing premium his tablets. It says it does.

