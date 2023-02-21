New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 15 Design Shock





Updated 02/20 and below.This post was originally published on February 18th

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro design has been revealed in full following the leak of the CAD model used to manufacture the phone. And they revealed that Apple is planning some of the most significant design changes in years.

Leaked by 9to5Mac and rendered by 3D designer Ian Zelbo, these models show that the iPhone 15 Pro actually switches from Lightning to USB-C, is more rounded with thinner bezels than its predecessor, and has a rear-facing camera. It shows that the ridges are characteristic. Drop.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (left) and iPhone 15 Pro rendered from leaked CAD

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

It’s this camera bump that divides iPhone fans in half. As Zelbo highlights, the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera bump is massive. According to leaks, Apple is working on a larger sensor for the next iPhone, and his move from dual-layer cameras to triple-layer cameras pretty much confirms this.

Upgrades are always welcome, but for the casual snapper, the size of the rear camera bump can be getting out of control. It has a hump and needs to be thicker to protect the iPhone 15 Pro’s massive rear camera.

Update 02/20: Anonymous insider ShrimpApplePro, a consistently credible source for the past 18 months, backed up the 9to5Mac CAD leak after getting a yes from the source.

Additionally, the leaker says this new curvilinear design language can also be found in the standard iPhone 15 models. what was viewed. It looks like Apple will offer even more parity prices to buyers of the standard iPhone 15 model this year, especially given that iPhone 14 Plus sales have been stagnant since then.

Separately, another influential Apple leaker, Unknownz21, has revealed the series and manufacturer codenames for the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

iPhone 15 – D37 – Spider iPhone 15 Plus – D38 – Shasta iPhone 15 Pro – D83 – Vantage iPhone 15 Pro Max – D84 – Veyron

Leaker adds that the D38 will be manufactured by Luxshare, while the D37, D83 and D84 will be manufactured by Foxconn. Some might think that Apple is offloading the iPhone 15 Plus to a second partner due to the sluggish sales of the iPhone 14 Plus. However, it is my view that having a dedicated manufacturer this time around will allow Apple to better adapt to customer demand.

A CAD leak for the iPhone 15 Pro (left) shows a massive new rear camera compared to the iPhone 14 Pro… [+] iphone 11 pro

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

Other design changes are less controversial. Like the recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro redesigns, CAD shows that the iPhone 15 Pro will have curvier corners, and to highlight this, the (surprisingly bright) 2.5D roundness of the front display. The end result could be a phone with a more comfortable feel.

Leaked CAD showing curved edges of iPhone 15 Pro with 2.5D windshield

Ian Zerbo, 9to5Mac

The CAD also suggests there’s truth to rumors that Apple will introduce capacitive power and volume buttons on iPhone 15 Pro models, which appear to be molded into the sides of the chassis. If implemented well, this should make the phone more durable and water resistant.

CAD leak shows molded, possibly capacitive volume and power buttons

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

CAD’s final big announcement is the switch to USB-C. This has been pointed out for some time, but has never been certain as the widely publicized EU rules won’t come into force until late 2024. Apple could have avoided this ruling by choosing a MagSafe-only design, but it could still come. It has its own sting on its tail.

Leaked CAD shows iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port and huge rear camera bump

9to5Mac, Ian Zerbo

The CAD only shows the iPhone 15 Pro, but all these changes should be reflected in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Whether these two phones of his also share Apple’s rumored price hike remains to be seen.

