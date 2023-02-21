What does the US Supreme Court case against Twitter and Google mean for the Internet? | | US Supreme Court





Two lawsuits filed in the U.S. Supreme Court this week could dramatically overturn the rules of the internet and bring decades of powerful legislation into the spotlight.

At stake are the issues that have been fundamental to the rise of Big Tech. Should companies be held legally responsible for user-posted content? So far they have avoided liability, but some US lawmakers and others want to change that. thinking about. And a new lawsuit brings the law to the Supreme Court for the first time.

Both cases were brought by families of victims of terrorist attacks, claiming social media companies were responsible for inciting violence with their algorithms. Gonzalez v Google’s first lawsuit is set for his Feb. 21 hearing to determine whether YouTube, the Google-owned video website, should be held responsible for endorsing IS terror videos. So, I’m going to ask the Supreme Court of the United States. The second, which will be heard on February 22nd, has similar allegations targeting Twitter and Facebook in addition to Google.

These are the most significant challenges yet to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that protects technology companies such as YouTube from being held liable for content shared and endorsed by their platforms. may become. A ruling upholding YouTube liability could expose all platforms, large and small, to potential lawsuits over user content.

While lawmakers across the aisle are pushing for reform of the 27-year-old law, competing companies should be held accountable for hosting harmful content, and some civil liberties groups and tech companies are pushing for section 230 warns that changes could irrevocably undermine freedom of speech: protection on the Internet.

Here’s what you should know:

What are the details of the two incidents?

Gonzalez v Google focuses on whether Google can be held responsible for algorithm-recommended content, threatening long-standing protections enjoyed by online publishers under Section 230.

YouTube’s parent company, Google, is being sued by the family of 23-year-old US citizen Nohemi Gonzalez, who was studying in Paris in 2015. The family is appealing a ruling that argues that Section 230 protects YouTube from being held liable for promoting content that incites or calls for violence. In this case, the content in question was her IS solicitation video.

Defendants allegedly watched inflammatory videos produced by ISIS, videos that played a key role in recruiting fighters to join ISIS to conquer large swaths of the Middle East, and videos of terrorist acts in their own country. to users. Read court papers.

In the case of Twitter v Taameneh, the families of victims of terrorist attacks allegedly carried out by IS in 2017 accused social media companies of being responsible for the rise of extremism. This case targets not only Google, but also Twitter and Facebook.

What does Section 230 do?

Passed in 1996, Section 230 prevents companies like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook from being held accountable for their content by treating them as platforms rather than publishers. Civil liberties groups say the law is also a valuable means of protecting free speech by giving technology platforms the right to host a wide variety of information without excessive censorship.

The Supreme Court, in this case, is being asked to determine whether the immunity granted by Section 230 applies not only to platforms that host content, but also to platforms that make targeted information recommendations. Paul Barrett, deputy director of New York University’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, said the outcome of the lawsuit will be watched closely.

At issue here are the rules of free expression on the internet, he said. The case is that major social media platforms continue to provide a forum for all kinds of free expression, from political debates to people posting art to human rights activists telling the world what is wrong in their country. may help determine whether

The crackdown on algorithmic recommendations impacts nearly every social media platform. After Facebook launched his news feed in 2006, most people moved away from simple chronological feeds. A newsfeed is an algorithm-driven homepage that recommends content to users based on their online activity.

Curbing this technology would change the face of the Internet itself, Barrett said. That’s what social media endorses content for.

What has been the reaction to Section 230 reform efforts?

Holding the tech companies responsible for the nomination system is a loud voice for both Republicans and Democrats. Republicans say their platforms stifle conservative views, while Democrats say their algorithms amplify hate speech and other harmful content.

The debate over Section 230 has produced a rare consensus across the political spectrum that change must occur. Even Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has told Congress that it could make sense to be responsible for some content, and that Facebook would benefit from more clarity. Guidance from elected officers. Both Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are calling for changes to the bill.

what could be the problem?

Despite the efforts of lawmakers, many businesses, academics and human rights advocates defended Section 230, saying the bill’s changes could backfire and drastically change the internet as we know it. says.

Companies such as Reddit, Twitter, and Microsoft, as well as tech commentators such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation, wrote letters arguing that holding platforms accountable for algorithmic recommendations would have a profound impact on free speech and Internet content. was submitted to the court.

Free speech and digital rights activist Evan Greer said holding companies accountable for endorsement systems could lead to widespread suppression of legitimate political, religious, and other speech. I’m here.

Section 230 is widely misunderstood by the general public, said Greer, who is also director of digital rights group Fight for the Future. The truth is that Article 230 is the fundamental law of human rights and freedom of expression around the world, and important information can be found online about controversial topics such as abortion, sexual health, military action, police killings, and celebrities. It’s the only reason I can. He was accused of sexual misconduct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/feb/21/us-supreme-court-twitter-google-lawsuit-internet-law

