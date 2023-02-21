Troubleshooting | Dataforms | Google Cloud





This document shows how to solve problems with Dataforms.

Access to BigQuery was denied

Triggering a workflow call before granting Dataform access to BigQuery results in the following error:

ACCESS DENIED: Project PROJECT_ID: User does not have bigquery.jobs.create permission on project PROJECT_ID.

To resolve this error, grant Dataform access to BigQuery.

Remote repository access token denied

If the connected third-party repository’s authentication token does not have access to that repository, the following error will occur:

Access token denied for remote repository REPOSITORY_NAME

To resolve this error, check the required permissions on your Git provider and update your Secret Manager authentication token accordingly. For more information on authenticating third-party Git repositories with Dataform, see Connecting to Third-Party Git Repositories.

BigQuery quota exceeded

If the number of API requests that Dataform sends to BigQuery exceeds BigQuery’s quota, you’ll get the following error:

Quota Exceeded: user_method exceeded the quota of concurrent API requests per user per method.

To resolve this error, reduce the number of parallel queries below 250 by:

See Troubleshooting quota and limit errors for steps to resolve this error in BigQuery.

BigQuery query concurrency limit exceeded

When the number of concurrent queries running against BigQuery exceeds the BigQuery query concurrency limit, the following error occurs:

Rate limit exceeded: Too many concurrent queries for this project_and_region

To resolve this error, reduce the number of parallel queries below 250 by:

See Troubleshooting quota and limit errors for steps to resolve this error in BigQuery.

BigQuery workflow call error

I’m getting the following error while running a SQL workflow to BigQuery:

To resolve these errors, see BigQuery error messages.

compilation is failing

Due to the size or number of compiled queries, I get the following error during compilation:

Compilation timed out Compilation canceled because size limit exceeded Compilation canceled because compiler exceeded ArrayBuffer or string memory limit

To resolve these errors, follow these steps:

Examine your SQL workflow to identify and reduce inefficiencies. Reduce the size of your SQL queries.

Reduce the amount of JavaScript operations in memory. For example:

config { config {type: “table” }} js { const tooBig = new Uint8Array(110_000_000); } select …

Split the repository.

For more information on Dataform compilation resource limits, see Quotas and Limits.

dataform core dependency error

If the dataform-core dependency in your packages.json is out of date, you’ll get the following error during compilation:

Failed to resolve @dataform/core @dataform/core version must be 2.3.2 or later

packages.json must have @dataform/core dependencies. Dataform automatically populates packages.json with the current version of @dataform/core when you initialize the first workspace in your repository. @dataform/core should be updated when the latest version comes out.

To resolve these errors, update @dataform/core to the latest version.

git+ package targets are not supported

Defining a package in packages.json with a target starting with git+ results in the following error:

Package targets with the “` ‘git+’ prefix are not currently supported. However, in most cases it is available via a target with the “.tar.gz” suffix instead. “`

Dataform does not currently support package targets starting with git+.

To resolve this error, generate a tar.gz URL for your package and update the package target in packages.json. For more information on how to install packages to Dataforms, see Installing Packages to Dataforms.

Unable to access private package registry

The following error occurs when Dataform authentication for private packages expires.

Permission denied when fetching one or more npm packages.Make sure the private registry authentication details are valid for each npm registry

To resolve this error, ensure that the private registry authentication details are valid for each NPM registry. For more information, see Authenticating private packages with Dataform.

Unable to access remote repository

The following error occurs when a branch name in a connected third-party Git repository contains non-ASCII or non-English characters.

Could not access remote repository REPOSITORY_NAME

To resolve this error, look up the branch name in your connected third-party repository. Delete a branch if the branch name contains non-ASCII or non-English characters.

