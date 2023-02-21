How to set up Google Analytics in 7 steps





Google Analytics can do wonders for your business. If you have a website for your business and it’s not synced with Google Analytics, you’re missing out on a lot of data that could be used to drive more conversions and ultimately cost your business revenue. increase.

Google Analytics is a powerful tool that allows you to track website traffic and analyze audience behavior. Connecting Google Analytics to your website is an important step in improving your website’s performance, but it can be daunting for beginners. This article explains how to connect Google Analytics to your website in easy-to-follow steps.

1. Create a Google Analytics account

The first step in connecting Google Analytics to your website is creating an account. To do this, visit the Google Analytics website and sign up with a Google account. If you don’t have a Google account, you’ll need to create one before continuing.

2. Set new properties

After creating the account, the next step is to set the new properties. A property is a website or mobile app that you track.at the bottom left of the page to set new properties.[管理]Click the button. next,[プロパティの作成]Click the button and follow the prompts to enter your website details.

3. Get your tracking code

After setting the new property, you need to get the tracking code. A tracking code is a unique code snippet that you need to add to your website to start tracking your visitors.To get your tracking code, click on the left side of the page.[トラッキング情報]button,[トラッキング コード]Choose.

4. Add the tracking code to your website

Once you have your tracking code, add it to your website. How you add the tracking code depends on the platform you’re using to build your website. Most platforms allow you to add code snippets to the header or footer of your website.

For example, if you’re using WordPress,[外観]>[エディター], and select your theme’s header.php file to add the tracking code. Paste the tracking code just before the closing tag and save your changes. This tracking code works on any kind of website, not just WordPress.

If you don’t feel comfortable editing your website’s code, you can use a plugin to add tracking code. For WordPress, the Google Analytics plugin is a great option. This is the most popular option for business owners who don’t want to edit their website’s code.

5. Wait until data entry starts

After adding the tracking code to your website, it may take up to 24 hours for the data to populate your Google Analytics account. Once the data is visible, you’ll be able to see information about your website’s traffic, such as how many people visited your website, how long they stayed, and which pages were most popular.

6. Set goals

Setting goals is essential to maximizing the value you get from Google Analytics. A goal is a specific action you want your visitors to take on her website. For example, a goal could be to complete a purchase or fill out a contact form.

To set goals in Google Analytics,[管理]click the button[目標]Choose. From there, you can create new goals and define the parameters you want to track.

7. Monitor analytics data

After setting up your tracking code and goals, monitor your analytics data. Google Analytics provides a wealth of information that can help you improve your website’s performance. Key metrics that should be monitored include:

Visitors: Shows how many people have visited your website. Bounce Rate: Shows the percentage of visitors who leave your website after viewing only one page. Average Session Duration: This shows how long a visitor spent on her website. Pages per session: This shows the average number of pages a visitor viewed in one of her sessions.

Setting up Google Analytics to track more data can save your business time and money. Remember, business owners with the most access to data will ultimately win the long game because they have more power. In future blogs, we’ll discuss how businesses can optimize their Google Analytics accounts to be more successful. Google Analytics 4 is launching in the next few months, so be prepared to stay up to date with the latest tips and strategies to grow your business.

