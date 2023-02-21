Google Brace for the Scary Lollapalooza Effect (NASDAQ:GOOG)





All may be well once the dangerous moment has passed…

In investing, the “Lollapalooza effect” can be both good and bad. In this case, we’ll focus on a series of headwinds for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that are probably less obvious to many investors and have a causal relationship with each other. Together, they can be a real headache for the company.

I’m not going to chat about ChatGPT (MSFT) here. Rather, we would like to emphasize that the arrival of ChatGPT could mean many things and quantify its economic impact.

Giant’s Curse

First of all, size is becoming an issue for Alphabet. According to Statista, the global advertising market will be about $800 billion in 2022, of which Alphabet’s $224 billion alone accounts for a whopping 28%. The overall pie could grow further at his CAGR in the mid-single digits, but especially in an era of daunting growth rates, especially as digital advertising’s share is already approaching two-thirds. It’s about to end. This share has grown rapidly over the past decade, virtually guaranteeing high growth for the dominant players, but it will never reach 100% and progress will slow from here.

Overall, traditional advertising (TV, print, outdoor advertising, etc.) probably won’t drop much below 30%. Because a successful advertising campaign always requires different touchpoints to be successful. So there isn’t much overall share gain available to make up for the loss of digital share. We certainly won’t see him for a decade of 18% compounded earnings growth.

Moreover, political debates about the company’s monopoly power have been fueled by the highly passionate FTC. This could lead to rather drastic regulatory interventions that do not explicitly preclude schism.

problem of control

Alphabet’s dominance in the digital advertising market was a big part of all the bullishness, but in my opinion it’s becoming part of the problem.

Unfortunately, at this point any disruptor could lead to a loss of market share for Alphabet.

In fact, this is already happening and is only masked by overall market growth. Apple also has its own advertising business. Finally, thanks to ChatGPT, Bing could be on the rise again.

You don’t need ChatGPT to make Bing the dominant search engine (the chaos usually wouldn’t unfold in a much more differentiated way). ChatGPT just needs to be recognized as a place where global brands need to show their presence. (Microsoft is already working on this.) This would not only take advertising budget away from competitors (thus reducing revenue), but also increase Alphabet’s R&D budget to counter threats (thus reducing profit margins). reduction).

Additionally, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak pointed out that if only 10% of searches moved to language models, Alphabet’s operational costs would increase by $1.2 billion due to the high computational load. I think we can all agree that if a language model is established among Internet searches, its share will exceed 10%.

And what about your income? Doesn’t more competition usually lead to lower prices? If Microsoft finds a way to make Bing a competitive search engine, I think it could adopt a fairly aggressive pricing strategy. increase.

Finally, if Bing gains a small but significant share of the Internet search market thanks to ChatGPT, the infamous $15 billion deal (AAPL) with Apple to make Google the default search engine on iOS will come into effect. may become. I’ve always found this deal very interesting to think about: especially considering that most iOS users would opt for Google anyway, Alphabet would make about 7% of its advertising revenue to secure the top spot. Why the sacrifice? In my opinion, this agreement highlights how fragile Alphabet considers its pit.

This confirms my claim. As long as Google is completely dominant, Google will continue to be dominant. When a small crack appears, there is no longer any control and the beauty of monopoly is lost forever.

Under these circumstances, how much would Alphabet have to offer if Apple effectively had one or more different options, or if there were competing bidders?

“Wasteful Spending” and “Shareholder Returns”

I think most observers would agree that the tech giants have splurged over the past decade and, for the most part, have not been very efficient at allocating capital. But the question must be asked how much of this expenditure is effectively a necessary part of the game. So, are we really talking about “waste”, or are we more likely talking about “defense” spending? , when Apple explores four-wheeled computers (aka self-driving cars) and Microsoft funds OpenAI, aren’t all other competitors forced to do the same? Isn’t that the main reason why we believe there are huge, often excessive, cash reserves on the balance sheets of major corporations? We have to be prepared for everything because we are resilient. The FTC won’t let you simply buy the next big thing, so you’ll have to develop everything internally.

So what happens when profit margins fall? The moat becomes more fragile as there is less money available for ‘other bets’.

But perhaps the most important issue for investors has always been stock-based compensation. As Eric Sprague showed in a recent article, nearly all of his FCF produced by Alphabet is actually in employees’ pockets. Buybacks only sterilize dilution, and taxing RSU incentives made things worse. All in all, the past decade has seen him spend $189 billion, which was really shareholder money. Most companies view share buybacks as “returning capital to shareholders,” but in this case there is nothing far from the truth. Alphabet actually receives almost all of the profits it makes from its shareholders.

Investors have always forgiven this sin simply because stocks have been doing well until recently. But when stock prices don’t always go up, investors demand their fair share. This means less funds available for employee retention and various perks. Failure to do so will result in further dilution and further pressure on the stock price.

Rating impact

In my opinion, Alphabet’s business is either striving or facing major transformation, and the outcome is uncertain. The moat is less sturdy than commonly perceived. This makes the business less predictable in the long run and less valuable. In other words, the market may apply a lower multiple to the company’s earnings despite still-good growth prospects in the short term.

A 15% or $12 billion increase in R&D and other operating expenses from here would shrink the net profit margin from 21% in 2022 to 17% (still a high net profit margin!). Revenue could reach $95 billion in 2033, an overall growth rate of just over 50%.

Excluding dilution, this translates to EPS of $7.30. At a 16x multiple, the stock trades at $117, a modest return from $95 today.

Admittedly, this is probably the case with bears.

At this point, it’s easy to see why I mentioned capital allocation and stock-based compensation. Over the next decade, if all goes according to plan, Alphabet will generate ~$700-$800 billion of his FCF. where does that money go? If that really pays off to shareholders, the shares outstanding could easily shrink by about 50%. So the EPS is $14.60 instead of $7.30. Also, multiples can be higher. So all in all, we might be talking about a stock price above $250 in 2033.

But what if most of that money goes to sterilizing dilution, capex-heavy projects, or defensive “other bets”? What if you have to spend more to counter an attack? There are many different potential outcomes.

I’m not saying GOOG stock isn’t cheap here. With Alphabet starting the fight from a superior position and with capital allocation issues so obvious, the company will have to address them sooner or later, so it’s probably pretty cheap.

Perhaps over the next decade, Alphabet will waste less than $700-800 billion in FCF, so at least half of that should be effectively returned to shareholders. If shares outstanding drop by a substantial 25%, EPS could hit $10 in 2033, and shares could double by then. All in all, stocks could deliver even better returns if earnings grow faster than my fairly bearish scenario.

However, this probabilistic assessment is the result of a variety of potential outcomes. It’s like driving a heavy truck to cross a fragile bridge. However, the bridge may break.

