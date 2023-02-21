Why Is Google Stadia Dead?Experts point to lack of content, technology incompatibilities





New insights and expert commentary suggest why Google folded its Stadia consumer games project: … [+] Lack of content and less than ideal technology infrastructure.

Until recently, Google seemed all-in on the game.

Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming service, was announced in November 2019 amid the industry’s rush to cloud gaming.

The service allowed users to stream games via Chromecast, Chrome browser and mobile apps while controlling gameplay with Wi-Fi peripherals. It was billed as competing with similar services offered by major game companies such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Sony PlayStation Cloud, and Nvidia GeForce Now.

To develop content for the fledgling platform, the company hired industry legends like Phil Harrison, Jade Raymond, and Shannon Studstill to lead the effort. Even his CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, said at his 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco that the company is indebted to games.

Some industry analysts were surprised when the company announced it would be shutting down within four years of Stadia’s launch.Google promises to refund all Stadia purchases, both hardware and software. and pushed a software update that turns the Stadia Controller into a standard Bluetooth device.

New insights and expert commentary suggest why Google dropped the project. Lack of content and less than ideal technology infrastructure. In fact, some regulators are using the Stadias shutdown as key evidence that could block Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard in the UK.

Google’s recent decision to shut down its own cloud gaming service, Stadia, shows that having a few strengths related to cloud gaming isn’t enough to ensure the platform’s success. the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) wrote in a report.

Google Stadia’s cloud gaming market share in 2022 will be less than 5%, according to the CMA’s preliminary findings. In fact, it was lower than Google’s estimated 5-10% market share in 2021.

According to Insider, there will be around 750,000 monthly active Stadia users by the end of 2020, and those close to the service claim retention is a concern. Google has never officially disclosed how many Stadia subscribers it has.

By comparison, Microsoft’s cloud gaming software, Xbox Cloud Gaming, captured a 60-70% share of the cloud gaming market in 2022. Both Sony PlayStation Cloud and Nvidia GeForce Now reported his 10-20% market share in 2022, while Amazon Luna is also reported at 0-5%.

The CMA received the information from Google as part of its investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Competition for gaming consoles and cloud gaming services in the UK will plummet if the government approves the takeover, according to a report.

By comparison, Microsoft's cloud gaming software, Xbox Cloud Gaming, had a 60-70% share of the cloud game market in 2022. Both Sony PlayStation Cloud and Nvidia GeForce Now reported his 10-20% market share in 2022, while Amazon Luna also reported 0-5%.

In particular, the CMA attributes the closure of Google Stadia to a lack of content and a largely incompatible technology infrastructure.

Microsoft believes it already has a strong position in first-party content compared to most of its competitors. Given Google’s failure with Stadia, we tentatively believe content is particularly important to the success of cloud gaming services. Written by OS, CMA.

Games industry veteran Mark Long, who has led projects at Microsoft and HBO and is now CEO of NEON, agrees that content is king.

Mark Long, former head of cloud at Microsoft and CEO of HBO publishing NEON, has been gaming for 26 years… [+] An industry veteran with over 32 titles on every platform, from SEGA Genesis to Oculus Rift.

You don’t drive to the store to buy an Xbox. To buy Halo, go out to buy a Halo experience. It’s not a technology problem, he said, it’s a game problem.

Google has tried to fill the content gap by creating its own independent studio, but Long suggested it could take up to five years to establish a successful franchise.

Culturally, they were kind of apologetic about not knowing about the industry. But when I got to the beta and played with it, I thought it was a great product,” he said.

I remember taking the laptop to Starbucks to test it. If the latency is less than 50ms she can play a first person shooter.

Long, who helped launch Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, outlined some of the challenges associated with cloud gaming. Each gamer needs a dedicated server, often a high-end his server with an expensive graphics card. Stadia games ran on Linux OS infrastructure, which made porting the game to the platform difficult.

He said some failures could be attributed to Google’s Stadia business model, which requires gamers to purchase the title outright. Other cloud gaming platforms allow members to play hundreds of games for just a one-month membership fee.

They were going to lose a lot of money and they just weren’t committed, he said. They still offer content and let players buy exclusive content.

If Stadia had Grand Theft Auto and no one else had Grand Theft Auto, Stadia would be the biggest in the world right now.

