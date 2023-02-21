Ecuador’s Environment Minister Praises Green Technology Innovations at White City Campus | Ecuador’s Environment Minister Imperial News





Ecuador’s Environment Minister Gustavo Manrique Miranda visited the Imperials White City campus to see pioneering plastic alternatives.

The Minister met with academics and visited the Institute of Biodegradable Plastic Scale-Up Polymerateria based at Imperial’s I-Hub.

Ecuador is striving to tackle plastic pollution, introducing legislation to ban single-use plastics and focusing on biodegradable alternatives and other materials. An example of degradable plastic technology.

Gustavo Manrique Miranda, Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, Ecuador, said: As we move forward with ambitious plans to achieve sustainability in Ecuador, this is exactly the innovative approach we welcome. We look forward to the widespread deployment of Polymateria’s technology throughout Ecuador. ”

Professor Frank Kelly, Director of Imperial’s Environmental Research Group, welcomed the ministers and announced the transition to the university’s flagship Zero Pollution Initiative.

Professor Kelly said:

“Achieving a sustainable zero-pollution future will require researchers, entrepreneurs, industry and policy makers to work together to create an ecosystem for transforming ideas into solutions.

“This exciting exchange between Polymateria, a pioneering company based on our White City campus, and the government, which is at the forefront of tackling pollution and protecting biodiversity, is a great opportunity for the university to become an industrial It’s a great example of working with the world and policy makers to rapidly transform new technologies to the benefit of society.”

Minister sees some of Polymerateria’s innovative technologies

Polymateria was the first company to join Imperial’s White City Incubator, and as the company has grown, it’s breaking new ground from the I-Hub. Polymateria has developed a revolutionary “bioconversion” technology that changes the properties of plastics to make them inherently biodegradable while remaining compatible with large-scale recycling systems.

Steven Altmann-Richer, Senior Vice President of Global Communications and Regulatory at Polymateria, said: Through his leadership, Ecuador has taken a leading role in tackling plastic pollution within Latin America. We look forward to our technology playing a role in replacing traditional single-use plastics in Ecuador with sustainable alternatives. ”

