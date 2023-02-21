



Poco launches budget segment phone C55 with 50MP lens.Photo credit: Special Arrangements

Chinese smartphone seller Poco launched the C55, a new budget segment smartphone in the C series, on Tuesday. The Poco C55 is packed with features like a MediaTek SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Poco C55 features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. This smartphone features MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You also get an expandable 5GB RAM. The C55 runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Poco C55 comes with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 10W charger. The C55 features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 5MP front lens.

The budget segment phone comes with features like a 3.5mm audio jack, a dedicated microSD slot, is IP52 rated and splash proof. The Poco C55 has a rear fingerprint sensor.

(Subscribe to our technical newsletter Todays Cache for the day’s top tech news)

The Poco C55 is available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants for 9,499 and 10,999 respectively. It will be available on Flipkart from February 28th and will be sold in the colors Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

Poco has achieved great success in the sub-10,000 segment with its C-series portfolio. His Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of Poco India, said:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/gadgets/poco-launches-budget-segment-phone-c55-50mp-lens/article66535475.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos