Lenovo establishes Cybersecurity Innovation Center with Ben-Gurion University





Chinese giant Lenovo announced Monday that it will establish the Lenovo Cybersecurity Innovation Center (LCIC) in partnership with Ben-Gurion University in the Negev. Lenovo’s investment in the center was not disclosed, but is believed to be in the millions.

According to the company, the center will serve as a hub for the development of next-generation security solutions, with a focus on Zero Trust architecture innovations in security under hardware and OS. LCIC is coordinated, deployed and managed by cybersecurity experts from Lenovo and Ben-Gurion University.

Cybersecurity is one of the top priorities for CIOs today, said Nima Baiati, executive director and general manager of commercial cybersecurity solutions at Lenovo. Lenovo opens new Security Innovation Center with Ben-Gurion University to provide access to a global network of security innovations, giving customers access to world-leading experts and You will be able to create even stronger products.

Solutions developed at LCIC will be incorporated into ThinkShield, Lenovo’s portfolio of security-enhanced hardware, software and services.

Professor Yuval Elovici, Head of Ben-Gurion University Cyber, said Ben-Gurion University will maintain its leadership in cybersecurity research, not only in Israel but globally, and bring the latest academic knowledge and research to the real world. I am working on applying it to the problem of Security Research Center. As part of this vision, we aspire to serve as a model for the industry by sharing our values ​​and actively pursuing excellence and innovation in cybersecurity. eager to team up with the leader of Therefore, we would like to welcome Lenovo as our new partner in this digital battle against cyber threats. We are delighted to be working together in our jointly-founded Center for Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies, with a particular focus on Zero Trust architectures and next-generation security innovations. The center’s work will become part of Lenovo’s cybersecurity portfolio and help drive further security innovation for Lenovo customers.

