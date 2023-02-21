Orange: 3 unexpected lessons about AI in business





Artificial intelligence can sometimes seem to come in two forms. There is an AI that appears in movies. AI is highly intelligent, omnipotent, and probably trying to take your job. It can be called SF AI. Then there is AI that companies like Orange are implementing into their daily business, often with impressive results in customer relationships, business operations, and financial results.

Over the past year, Orange has been working with Google Cloud to use real-world AI to solve specific business challenges and deploy data in new and effective ways. I would like to share three lessons from him that we learned. We hope these lessons will help you work with AI faster and more effectively.

Focus on two experiences: reach and scale

Our team, responsible for conceiving Orange’s AI use case and effectively deploying it with the AI ​​Factory, had a lot of ambitions. They wanted to increase Orange France’s revenue, reduce costs in both operations and capital expenditures, and improve the customer experience as defined by their Net Promoter Score. It’s a lot of different areas and a lot of data from different parts of the business. And all of this involves data analytics or AI. It was in the form of over 60 data lakes and data warehouses spread across numerous on-premises sites. The largest of these, called HubData, was a shared Hadoop infrastructure used for various types of standard business intelligence analytics. As we will see, the capabilities of BI are different from AI, but the raw materials of the data are very similar. This was the initial data that we wanted to store in a more flexible state and store in the cloud for use in various AI use cases.

After reviewing several cloud providers, we chose Google Cloud because it’s easy to move data around and it’s the best-in-class tool available in the cloud. In particular, Google Clouds BigQuery provided the capacity, ease of use, and flexibility needed to start working on AI with minimal disruption. Several out-of-the-box ML algorithms are available directly from within BigQuery. Once trained, it is instantly versioned and deployed to production via Vertex AI. Optimized scaling, low latency, and high quality of service in a customizable manner.

Your choice of cloud provider may vary, but focus on both easy access to the right place to start and the tools you use as you scale your AI practice. The sooner you can move to the cloud, the less effort you will have to spend and the more you can focus on adding value.

When it comes to AI projects, bigger isn’t always better

AI is a powerful tool, and we initially thought it could help Orange with a handful of large blockbuster projects. In fact, his first year he worked on both big bets and 30-40 smaller projects, all successful, with many more to come. Team growth has been very limited, but this is a credit to both our people and the tools we use.

Finding the right balance between real business needs and challenging but achievable technology capabilities allows project teams to start envisioning many areas of potential value. And since we’re not aiming for a moonshot, often times both staff and customers don’t have to make major changes to how they operate, they just see improvements.

These projects span many disciplines. In one case, AI is used to personalize product recommendations for customers through multiple channels: digital, direct marketing, or recommendations made to customers by Orange retailers. This might be as radical a change as, say, recommending improved connectivity in lieu of subscribing to a new sports channel, but if the sale is successful, it’s about convincing salespeople of the value of AI. I can. In another example, a field technician could snap a picture of a complex wiring job at a local telecom substation, and within seconds visual AI could determine if the job was good. Simple, measurable improvements like this will spark your team’s imagination and find more applications.

Planning an AI project is nothing like using BI software. Because BI can be very complex and rule-based. AI, on the other hand, can be both rigorous in its design and surprising in its results. This brings me to my final point.

There is much value in the meeting of machines and humans

We discussed two AI use cases in retail and field operations. In both cases, AI is cooperating with humans in a subordinate position. The final decision still rests with humans, and human imagination, creativity, and experience continue to hold immense value.

This is in line with the “responsible AI role” where humans always make the final decisions, paying particular attention to customer-facing activities such as fraud detection and product experience. He also supports the idea that human augmented intelligence (IA) is a stronger source of value (and perhaps easier to find) than his stand-alone AI projects.

As with any new tool, AI has a learning curve and some surprises. For us, these were mostly comfortable, such as the speed at which we were able to launch and the number of successful projects we launched. You get a new way of looking at both problems and even understanding things in a new way.

This is usually expressed in the term “change management”. It means getting your team to understand the new way of working. Ease of data migration to the cloud, keeping projects within existing work, focusing on positive results and improved customer experience, and enjoying rapid feedback on success are just a few. Factors smoothed the process.

