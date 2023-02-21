Microsoft willing to address concerns to save $69 billion deal





(Bloomberg) — Microsoft Corp. heads to a showdown with European Union antitrust regulators by claiming its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. will bring more competition for gamers. but promised to demonstrate its willingness to address antitrust concerns.

I think the Activision Blizzard acquisition makes it clear that more games will be available to more people on more devices and platforms than ever before.

Given our strategy, we were willing to address any concerns others had, whether it was through contracts, as we did with Nintendo this morning, or through regulatory commitments.

He was referring to the signing of a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo devices. Microsoft had already publicly offered another rival Sony Group Corp. a similar license for the Blockbuster game last year.

The EU hearings, attended by dozens of lawyers, officials and rivals, led the UK mergers regulator to tentatively rule that the deal could significantly undermine competition for domestic gaming consoles and cloud gaming services. It happened just two weeks after we decided it was. This raised questions about the viability of the deal, which is also under attack in the United States over concerns that Microsoft could make it harder for rival platforms to access Activisions’ most popular titles.

Microsoft’s deal with Activision hinges on blockbuster Call of Duty

Microsoft recently received the results of the EU regulator’s first investigation in a so-called complaint, according to people familiar with the review.

In the UK, it is clear that a license alone is not enough to convince regulators. The Competition and Markets Authority has proposed a number of structural remedies this month, including the sale of businesses related to Call of Duty, the Activision portion of the business, or blocking the merger altogether.

In the EU, SO and a hearing this week, which also includes Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, will pave the way for the kind of formal relief Microsoft will have to file in the next few weeks. . The EU aims to complete the review by April 11th.

A UK investigation focused on whether the deal could allow Microsoft to seize rival console gaming platforms and cloud gaming service providers is expected to close by April 26. After filing a formal lawsuit to deny the transaction.

Microsoft has repeatedly said it has no plans to make Call of Duty exclusive. The software giant has offered to keep Call of Duty on the PlayStation for several years, and has offered Nintendo a similar deal for the Switch console. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer claims the company’s plan is to seed as many screens and systems as possible with content.

