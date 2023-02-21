Atomic Heart Review – IGN





There’s a lot to be said for single-player games like Atomic Heart. Its entire focus is on creating complex worlds to explore and discover on your own. An eye-catching blend of super-strong shooting and first-person puzzles, this is a long, tough, and good-looking shooter, bathed in the blood and gear of elaborately designed enemies, both biological and robotic. and dispatch them. An impressive set of combat options. Sure, it’s not as clever as it sounds when dealing with melee combat or typical fetch quests, and the story doesn’t stick to landings, but the journey from point A to point B is a sight to behold.

Atomic Heart is an alternate history shooter cut from the same fabric as BioShock and MachineGames’ Wolfenstein series. It’s a kind of retro-futuristic runaway into an imaginary past perverted by ridiculously advanced technology. A world where science makes the supernatural real and robots are rampant. These aren’t the only shooters Atomic Heart isn’t afraid to crib. Half-Life and Portal’s demystification were also clear inspirations, as was an attempt to sprinkle in Arkanes’ successful brand of first-person stealth.

However, despite such recognizable building blocks, it would be unfair to call Atomic Heart entirely derivative. Sure, the idea of ​​a peaceful utopia torn to pieces thanks to technology aimed at ambitious masters isn’t new, but the developer’s Mundfish still works in a confident and compelling way. That vision is being framed and the Art and his team here are well aware of their assignments.

mechanical mystery tour

The most notable element here is the excellent visual design, especially the well-crafted appearance of the enemies. Its robotic range is particularly strong, from sleek, ominous mustachioed Terminators, to ones that lunge at us without looking away, to mouth tubes that seem to be sucking on invisible jacket drawstrings. There are even pot-bellied parking meters with Its featureless ballerina His bots and skinny-legged Battleballs are equally memorable, but the latter is perhaps best seen as a scaled-down Eastern bloc knockoff of what Mr. His Incredibles couldn’t kill. explained. There are even some that look like Baymax cosplaying as a tank.

Atomic Hearts’ distinctive aesthetic also extends to various partially dilapidated laboratories, facilities, and transportation hubs filled with long, meandering globules of liquid polymer that powered this fantastical 1950s advancement. It is reaching That said, while these locations have a definite sense of appearance, don’t touch them (they clearly lack destructibility; balloons that are resistant to an ax swing Probably the worst offender), but the overall level of detail is surprisingly good.

Atomic Heart has some very thoughtful little touches in particular. For example, an unused and empty magazine have different reload animations, the latter being flipped and the former being slid and grasped in the same hand. It’s fun to watch them play. So it was a bit annoying that he sometimes cluttered his HUD with mini-boss pick-up notifications and health bars that disappeared in an area that was frozen on the screen until you reloaded. Recent save. I also experienced uneven quality when it came to graphical glitches when playing on Xbox Series X. Worst of all, it’s the terrible strobe effects of fast-moving robots scurrying around in circuits around a large room, but fortunately there seems to be mostly isolation between these bot types. I’ve had no such issues with similarly agile (and often much larger) Bosses.

Naturally, Atomic Heart is all painted with the Soviet-era iconography you’d expect from a land tucked away deep inside the Iron Curtain in the mid-1950s, and the lens through which all this Soviet symbolism is viewed is a little different. It is certain that Of course, growing up geographically isolated and politically irrelevant in the Southern Hemisphere, I grew up on Bond films, Stripes, and Rocky IV, largely cut off from Cold War concerns. Against that blatantly Russian backdrop, it’s guaranteed to be strikingly different from anyone with Eastern European roots. At this stage, Facility 3826 and the Russian countryside don’t look much different than the BioShocks Rapture itself. That is, a place that is more or less cut off from the outside world and where something is deeply, deeply wrong.

Investigating exactly what went wrong is the job of our character, Special Forces veteran Major Sergey Nechaev, or P-3 as he dubbed it. Abusive and amnesiac, his P-3 is certainly a relic of games bygone, and his default English narration doesn’t always do him much favors. He appears as the cookie-cutter American lead in every second shooter ever created.

The foul-mouthed and amnesiac P-3 is certainly a relic of a bygone game.

However, it’s the script that really does him a lot of damage. I’ll happily admit that swear words are effectively my second language, but P-3 tests every curse word he’s learned these days in one sentence and he tests twice in his teenage years. Spit it out with boyish fun. It’s a bit tiring, and the presence of a lot of modern tropes doesn’t help anchor the overall experience to the 1950s at all.

Of course, perhaps I’m being hypocritical in demanding consistency there: the headbanger-packed, regularly ruthless soundtrack courtesy of Doom and Wolfenstein composer Mick Gordon is a sonic return to the days of doo-wop. It’s not even a trip..but the music is pitch perfect..as far as I’m concerned. Either way, there are Russian/English subtitle options for the purists, but I simply preferred the English script, which was more aligned with the setting and the era.

Luke Reilly’s Top 40 Singleplayer Shooter and Solo Campaign

One player, you say? wonderful.

There are over 20 hours of play here on the main story thread alone, and even more is possible with some key side objectives if you really want the best weapons. Some of it is padded, but overall it’s a good length and fits nicely inside the Goldilocks zone, which isn’t too short or too long, making it an excellent solo shooter. There are also two endings you can get based on only one, but after watching both, I find the first climax and I don’t think the second ending is worth reloading.

all you need is gloves

However, while P-3 is disappointingly rough-hewn as a character, he’s very capable and fun to play thanks to his partner, the well-spoken Charles. Ok, that’s a bit reductive, but Charles is basically an intelligent system embedded in his P-3 that can grant him seemingly supernatural abilities. This is revealed by a set of small squid-like tentacles extending from P-3’s left glove. hand. This includes enabling X-ray-style views of your surroundings, throwing certain small objects with Half-Life 2’s iconic gravity gun, as well as firing bolts of electricity and ice, and shooting enemies. It also includes the ability to levitate in the air and shoot or hit the ground, or even summon a temporary shield.

Similar to BioShocks Plasmids, these abilities add a significant layer of more interesting combat on top of Atomic Hearts. The heaviness of beaning bots in your head with your ax and the gouge that appears all over your body in real time are nice touches, but if you swarm too many enemies at once, your weapon swings too slow and can be frustrating. I understand.

The juggling act of taking down dense hordes of robots and the constant swooping and magical resurrection of blender-sized hovering repair bots is a bit exhausting, especially on the ground. Atomic Hearts’ linear underground sequence is linked by a decently sized slab of open world, free to explore and fight wherever you want. Convenient upgrade. However, their long sightlines and overwhelming numbers make them less fun to fight over and over again, so instead of diving in before attacking or trying to gain the upper hand with stealth, it’s best to run away or walk away from the fight. There were many times. Be patient and there’s a way to fry all the enemies in the zone for a while, and as P-3 and his weapons are beefed up throughout the story, the hordes of robots become a little less intimidating, but that will take time. .

Unlocking and upgrading these abilities requires a steady supply of resources. Levels and defeated enemies are usually jam-packed, even if collecting them becomes a bit of a pain. It’s wise to keep this process fast by doing so, but finding the same set of desks and cabinets in slightly different arrangements can be a bit tedious. A hundred or so different rooms.

The main character is frustrating for the same reason I’m not cute, it’s tone deaf non-apology for weak game design.

Far too boring is Atomic Hearts’ overly ambitious attempt to escape accountability for relying on a very corny fetch quest. Sarcastic complaining to the protagonist about collecting four canisters for a counter-intuitive door lock mechanism is not a free pass to get ahead of it. The main character is frustrating for the same reason I’m not cute, it’s tone deaf non-apology for weak game design.

Atomic Hearts’ basement feels like a golden opportunity and is otherwise so good that it’s a shame there wasn’t a better context baked around these occasional fetch quests. , flower arrangements, or corpses communicating via the confused ramblings of decaying brain implants. While it relies heavily on repetition of the same handful of door-lock minigames that serve no real purpose other than to arbitrarily slow progress from room to room, I’ve found bespoke platforming puzzle chambers and one-off I like the brain teasers, especially the clever visual puzzles of the latter part of the journey into a glamorous theater filled with robotic performers.

