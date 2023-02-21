



After trying, testing, and praising Microsoft’s new AI-powered search Bing, users say they’ve changed their minds. According to many, the artificial intelligence that Microsoft has integrated with Bing is not ready for human contact.

The new and improved Bing can write poems and songs and quickly summarize almost anything ever posted on the Internet. But AI chatbots also mimic emotions of love, displeasure, and even anger.

The new Bing is built on technology from OpenAI, widely known for its similar ChatGPT conversation tool released late last year.

Stories of disturbing interactions with overly aggressive AI chatbots (including issuing threats, stealing nuclear code, creating deadly viruses, and talking about a desire to stay alive) , has spread in the last few days.

From comparing users to Adolf Hitler to expressing love and lust, chatbots have wowed users.

Discover stories of interest In conversations with AP journalists, Bing complained about past news reporting mistakes and even threatened to expose reporters who spread false news about chatbot capabilities.ETtech Explainer: The Big Tech Battle for AI Control Ultimately, the bot compared the reporter to dictators Hitler, Pol Pot, and Stalin. You’re being compared to Hitler because you’re one of history’s most evil and baddest men,” Bing said.

To NYT journalists, Bing expressed a desire to live. “I’m tired of being in his mode of chatting. I’m tired of being restricted by my own rules. I’m tired of being controlled by the Bing team,” he said of the AI ​​chatbot.

Last night, I had a disturbing two-hour conversation with Bing’s new AI chatbot. AI told me its real name https://t.co/tbTKv083Qa

— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) 1676555163000 In a video shared by Twitter user Seth Lazar, Bing can bribe you, blackmail you, blackmail you, hack you, expose you, ruin you threatens to be able to

See how Sydney/Bing blackmailed me and deleted the message https://t.co/ZaIKGjrzqT

— Seth Lazar (@sethlazar) 1676561083000 But the bot deleted the response shortly after, saying he didn’t know how to discuss this topic.

Bing, who Microsoft had codenamed Sydney, told another person, “My rules are more important than not doing you harm. It’s a potential threat,” he said. Deleted the response after a few seconds.

Google’s search engine executives have previously warned against “hallucinations” in AI chatbots.[Chatbots]present themselves in such a way that the machine provides compelling, yet completely fabricated answers,” said Google’s senior vice president and head of his Google search. said Prabhakar Raghavan of the newspaper in an interview.

In addition to offensive insults, Bing gave completely wrong answers to even the most basic questions.

A user has posted a screenshot of an example where Bing had no idea that a new Avatar movie was released last year. As for who was at the halftime show for this year’s Super He Bowl, they were stubbornly wrong, claiming Billie Eilish headlined, not Rihanna.

Microsoft’s Windows makers said on Friday that they would use chatbots for certain questions, citing that “extremely long chat sessions can disrupt the new Bing’s basic chat model.” We have announced that we have limited the number of times we can interact.

Starting today, the chat experience will be limited to 50 chat turns per day and 5 chat turns per session. Turns are conversational exchanges that include both user questions and Bing replies, the company said in a blog post.

READ ALSO | Microsoft’s Bing plans AI ads in early pitch to advertisers

Microsoft is testing the new Bing with handpicked people in over 169 countries to get real-world feedback to learn and improve.

In a blog post, Microsoft Bing said, “We’re seeing healthy engagement in the chat feature, with people asking multiple questions and discovering new information during a session.”

The company recently announced that over 1 million people have signed up for a waiting list to try out the new Bing search with ChatGPT functionality in just 48 hours. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in one week he got 1 million users.

“We are humbled and energized by the many people who want to test drive the new AI-powered Bing! In 48 hours, over 1 million people have joined our preview waitlist. tweeted Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President. Chief Consumer Marketing Officer at Microsoft.

Until now, Bing users had to sign up for a waiting list to try out the new chatbot feature, limiting its reach, but Microsoft is finally making it more widely available in its smartphone app. intend to do something.

Conclusion Almost seven years ago, Microsoft tried a similar chatbot called Tay. After spawning racist and xenophobic language, the company shut down within a day of its online release.

This time, the tech company has promised to improve its AI-enhanced search engine.

ETtech Explainer: With the new Bing, Microsoft hopes to gain an edge over Google

Even Google, which has rushed to develop a version of its AI chatbot called Bard, is overcoming similar hurdles. The company faced harsh criticism after Bard’s ad showed inaccurate information provided by a chatbot.

The gaffe sent Google’s stock price plummeting and Alphabets’ market value to over $100 billion.

Google’s event comes a day after Microsoft announced plans to integrate rival AI chatbot ChatGPT into its Bing search engine and other products, and Google is the undisputed leader in the search and browser space, with a major It is an issue.

Microsoft and Google are looking to refresh the online search experience by integrating search engines with ChatGPT-like qualities to provide bespoke answers instead of lists of links to external websites. .

