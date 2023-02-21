



MADNESS Project Nexus v1.06.b SKIDROW Free Download for PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing indie action game.

MADNESS Project Nexus v1.06.b SKIDROW PC Game 2023 Overview

MADNESS: Project Nexus is a third-person Run n’ Gun / Beat’Em Up game full of arcade-style action and unsettling brutality. Shoot, stab, slash, slash and slay your way through over 16 hours of intense combat. Your intelligence will be challenged. Your nerves will be tested. Probably blood all over… what a day you leave your raincoat at home! But that’s okay. Wading through the remains of those fallen with your bullets and steel, only one thing comes to mind: they asked for this. And you are happy about that. Infiltrate heavily guarded facilities, bypass culture-filled tunnel networks, fight against dynamite-wielding cannibalistic bandits, and avoid the grip of armor-coated Mag agents more than three times your size… all while discovering the terrible secrets of Project Nexus itself . or locally with up to three other people (using compatible Xbox controllers). * ARENA COMBAT Build your custom warrior from the ground up! You’ll advance through specialized skill levels and train your unique insane warrior who’s equipped to take on wave after wave of limitless baddies in combat environments ranging from deadly game shows to haunted houses with high-speed trains. Build your custom weapons and outfit them with the latest technology to give yourself the edge you’ll need to get through. Throw them any weapons you want, or have them go at it with their bare fists. Or jump into battle yourself and show them who’s the boss! We’re Matt Jolly and Michael Swain, two young game developers who have spent seven years bringing this project to life. It was inspired by our love of side-scrolling button games we grew up with, and if you feel the same way, we can’t wait for you to jump right into the carnage!

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game features cartoonish violence and gore.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: v1.06.b Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: SKIDROW Game file name: MADNESS_Project_Nexus_v1_06_b_SKIDROW.zip Game download size: 3.2 GBMD5SUM: 3785236a1deebce248e

MADNESS Nexus v1.06.b SKIDROW Project System Requirements

Before you start MADNESS Project Nexus v1.06.b SKIDROW Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 7 * Processor: Dual-core 2.0 GHz * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: 512 MB memory or better * DirectX: version 9.0c * Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Processor: AMD 3.7 GHz * Memory: 12 GB RAM * Graphics: 1 GB or better

MADNESS Project Nexus v1.06.b SKIDROW Free Download

Click on below button to start MADNESS Project Nexus v1.06.b SKIDROW. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

