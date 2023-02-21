Video captures Anchorage woman being kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog





Last week, a woman in Anchorage, Alaska, was caught on video recovering from an injury after being kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog.

Tracy Hansen and her dog Gunner were walking a regular route taken at least three times a day when they were suddenly knocked to the ground in the February 16 incident, she said, based in Anchorage. Put told NBC affiliate KTUU.

Thinking someone wasn’t paying attention, he hit me with a bicycle or something, Hansen told KTUU. I had my hand on my head, but I seem to be bleeding.

Only when she looked up did she realize that she and her dog had been kicked by a large moose that had passed in front of them.

I know a moose was somewhere behind me and now this moose is in front of me. Hansen said.

Had it not been for another resident, Kate Timmons, who captured the moment on video, we might not have believed it.

On February 16, 2023, an Anchorage woman is kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog. By: Kate Timmons

Timmons happened to be driving by with her family when the incident occurred. seems to be increasing.

“Watch out, watch out!” Timmons yelled as the moose ran toward Hansen, slamming his hooves into his head and slamming it into the ground. The elk then slows down and continues walking down the sidewalk.

My husband was able to pull her over a bank of snow so I could put her in the truck with the dog and get it out of the way, Timmons told KTUU. From our standpoint it definitely didn’t look provoked and it happened so fast that I got her out of the situation and got her help and my main thing is she got a head injury. was to make sure it didn’t have It wasn’t bleeding or anything.

Hansen said their paths crossed at the right time.

Kate and I were discussing how the Lord put her in the right place to help her at the right time.

Hansen is still recovering from his injury. She said the wound on her head needed to be stapled and she was still suffering from her headaches and bruises.

Still, she said the incident wouldn’t take her away from her daily walking route with Gunner.

Let’s go back to our usual walks, she said. Moose won’t stop it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/video-captures-moment-anchorage-woman-kicked-head-moose-walking-dog-rcna71529 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos