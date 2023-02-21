POCO C55 Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Launches in India: Check Price, Specs & More





Consumer technology brand POCO has expanded its C Series portfolio with the launch of the POCO C55 today. The budget-friendly smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85. It houses a dual camera setup and has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Little C55: Prices in India

The Poco C55 comes in three colors: forest green, cool blue, and power black. Starting February 28th, the 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB models will be available on Flipkart for 9,499 and 10,999 respectively. Interestingly, POCO has introduced a 500 first day flat rate discount on his 4GB+64GB variant. The company also announced 500 and 1000 bank offers in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants respectively for consumers using SBI, HDFC and ICICI debit or credit cards, bringing the net effective price to Increased to 8499 and 9999.

Poco C55: Specifications

The Poco C55 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU up to 1 GHz. The handset comes with expandable 5GB Turbo RAM, up to 11GB RAM. POCO C55 runs Android 12 and has a 6.71-inch HD+ display.

This smartphone flaunts a leather-like stitching design and a fingerprint sensor on the back. It has an IP52 rating and has an oleophobic display.

In terms of optics, the POCO C55 features a 50MP dual camera setup and a 5MP front snapper. Smartphones also offer 1080p @ 30fps and 720p @ 30fps video. Additionally, it comes with a wide range of photo and video shooting features and modes. POCO C55 has a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, said POCO has achieved great success in the sub-10,000 segment with its C-series portfolio. Excited to level up the budget segment with the best and most powerful smartphone that will be a true game changer.His POCO C55 with a powerful processor, his 50MP dual camera for the first time in the C series and a high-capacity battery , offers cost-effective products rarely found in this category. A perfect combination of performance and affordability, he’s happy to take this leap with the POCO C55. “

