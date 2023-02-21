Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.3 After iOS 16.3.1 Launches, Downgrades Impossible





After the release of iOS 16.3.1 on February 13th, Apple no longer signed the previously available version of iOS, iOS 16.3. Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.3, so you can no longer downgrade to that version of iOS after installing the iOS 16.3.1 update.

Apple regularly stops signing older versions of iOS after new releases go live, in an effort to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, so the iOS 16.3 update will no longer be signed. It’s not uncommon.

iOS 16.3 was a relatively minor update that introduced support for Apple ID physical security keys, expanded advanced data protection globally, and added support for the second-generation HomePod.

iOS 16.3.1 remains the current public version of iOS, but last week Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.4 with support for new emojis, web push notifications and more.

(Thanks, Aaron!)

popular stories

Apple moves to prevent iPhone users from getting iOS 17 Developer Beta for free

From iOS 16.4 beta, iPhone[設定]of the app[一般的なソフトウェア アップデート]new to[ベータ アップデート]A menu was added. This menu allows members of Apple’s developer program to enable her iOS developer beta directly on her iPhone without having to install a configuration profile from the Apple Developer website. This menu will only appear if the user’s girlfriend’s iPhone is signed into the same account…

iPhone driver’s license feature now available in 9 US states

Apple is gradually rolling out a feature that allows residents of participating US states to add a driver’s license or ID to the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch, making it a convenient way to show proof of identity or age. offers a contactless method. The feature has so far only launched in Arizona, Colorado and Maryland, but Apple has shared a list of additional US states that have committed…

iOS 16.4 Adds These 5 New Features to iPhone

Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.4 this week, bringing some new features and changes to the iPhone. Apple says the software update will roll out in the spring, with March or he likely in April. Below, we summarize his five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emojis, web push notifications, and more. 1. New…

iPhone 15 Pro adopts radical “buttonless design”

According to a recent report, this year’s iPhone 15 Pro model will feature an all-new “buttonless design” thanks to an additional Taptic Engine inside the device. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the volume and power buttons on this year’s two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design similar to the iPhone 7’s home button, replacing the mechanical button design. First reported…

Top Stories: iOS 16.4 beta, iPhone 15 rumors, headset delays and more

Apple news and rumors continue to fly, and this week we see new reports on the iPhone 15 lineup, the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, and Apple’s AR/VR headsets. This week also saw the release of iOS 16.3.1 with some bug fixes and security updates. Apple has also started a new round of beta testing for iOS 16.4 and related releases, and made some significant changes. Read below…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/02/20/apple-stops-signing-ios-16-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos