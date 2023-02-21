Samsung Goes Big With 2023 Neo QLED 8K And 4K TVs, Now Rolling Out





The latest generation flagship Neo QLED screen offers the brand’s best vivid images, stunning design, seamless connectivity and incredible sound in sizes up to 85.

Samsung Electronics America today announced the availability of ultra-premium models of the 2023 Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. Next-gen model joins larger Samsung home entertainment portfolio, which includes Samsung OLED 4K TVs, design-focused lifestyle screens such as The Frame and The Freestyle, projectors and home audio, giving shoppers something for every taste and style It offers a wide range of screen options for 17 years in a row from the #1 TV brand in the world.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs combine vibrant images and designs, dynamic audio, and seamless connectivity for versatile screens that are crisp enough even in the brightest rooms. Images look as incredible as the real thing thanks to Samsung Quantum Mini LED technology that powers up to 33 million pixels1 and offers 1 billion colors. Equipped with an advanced neural quantum processor, Samsung Neo QLED TVs automatically upgrade content to 4K or 8K resolution based on model, using 14-bit processing and AI upscaling to improve detail.

Both models offer brighter highlights and a wider range of colors, including colors validated by Pantone experts. unusual contrast. Plus, there’s no bad seat in your home with anti-glare and ultra viewing angle technology. Display clear 8K or 4K quality content across the screen in pristine colors at nearly any angle or light.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

The iconic Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV line includes unparalleled picture quality with a virtually bezel-less design for limit-challenging edge-to-edge 8K images. Experience his 8K quality in a billion colors with intense contrast from a grid of Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs. Samsung Quantum Matrix Pro brings every detail to life with 1.5 times more lighting zones than the standard Quantum Matrix Technology, and Real Depth Enhancer Pro immerses you in his 3D realistic images.

Its ultra-powerful Neural Quantum processor plays 8K content to the max and uses AI-based processing to upscale images to 8K resolution regardless of how they were created. Additionally, lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Q-Symphony 3.0 complements the viewing experience.

With the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, fast games, movies and sports are unmatched for extraordinary motion enhancement. This powerful gaming TV virtually eliminates lag and motion blur with Game Motion Plus, delivering up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected content. Additionally, the Slim One Connect box helps keep cables out of sight.

The QN900C and QN800C are currently being deployed.

Neo QLED 4K TV

The 2023 Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV lineup all looks great with 4K upscaling, offering sharper viewing from wide angles even in daylight. Ultra-precise Quantum Mini LED technology controls individual zones of light for next-level color and contrast packed with 30 million points of light. Audiences enjoy colors validated by Pantone experts, so images on screen look as stunning as they do in real life. Plus, experience incredible contrast and superior brightness with Neo Quantum HDR+. Scenes gain a new dimension with HDR10+ mapping tones and changing colors and contrasts.

Whether you’re streaming HD movies, watching live sports, or watching home videos, users experience everything translated to sharp 4K resolution with an AI-powered processor that upgrades content to 4K scene by scene. For an enhanced viewing experience, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ accurately track scenes and movements.

There are currently three Neo QLED 4K TVs on sale: QN95C, QN90Cand and QN85C.

QN95C (85, 75, 65) 85 Suggested Retail Price $5,799.99 75 Suggested Retail Price $4,199.99 65 Suggested Retail Price $3,299.99

QN90C (85, 75, 65, 55, 50, 43)

QN85C (85, 75, 65, 55)

Works better with Samsung Soundbar

For off-the-charts sound, you can easily pair your Samsung Neo QLED TV with your Samsung soundbar. With Q-Symphony, TV speakers paired with Q-series and S-series soundbars work as one. Together, you can optimize all channels to deliver cinema sound at home. 3

Connectivity features for a better experience

Samsung Neo QLED TV features a smart hub at the center of your connected experience that brings together entertainment, gaming, and ambient options all in one place. 4 Entertainment Hub powered by Tizen OS provides access to Samsung TV Plus. Samsung TV Plus offers nearly 250 channels in the US, 1,900 channels worldwide, and thousands of shows and movies on demand.

These 2023 models also offer the Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one platform that allows gamers to stream and play thousands of games from top gaming companies like Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik and more without needing a console. To do. Players need a Bluetooth-enabled controller and internet connection to play their favorite games without storage limits or downloads.

SmartThings users no longer need to purchase a separate SmartThings dongle to connect and control Zigbee and Thread devices from the 2023 Neo QLED TV. SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module is built directly into your TV for the ultimate connected device experience. SmartThings seamlessly syncs compatible Samsung and third-party appliances and IoT devices for easier control.

Buy with confidence

Shoppers can buy with confidence from Samsung, the world’s #1 TV brand for 17 consecutive years. Additionally, Samsung TVs ranked #1 for overall customer satisfaction and product quality in the latest US Customer Satisfaction Index. Learn more about the 2023 Samsung Neo QLED TV lineup and upgrade your TV entertainment experience at www.samsung.com/us/tvs.

1 Applies to Neo QLED 8K TV models. 2 Upscale using an AI-based formula. The resulting image may vary depending on the source content. The three Q-series and S-series soundbars are sold separately. 4 Internet connection required.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-2023-neo-qled-8k-plus-4k-tvs-out-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos