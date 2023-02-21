Pirelli quietly launches new allroad and gravel bike tires





Pirelli has quietly launched two new tires designed for all-road and gravel riding.

The Cinturato Adventure is a more aggressive all-in-one gravel tire and the Cinturato All Road is a low profile tire designed for drier conditions.

Both tires are available with black or tan sidewalls.

Available in 40, 45 and 50mm width options, but only available on 700c wheels.

Unlike Pirelli’s existing range, the new tires are manufactured outside of Europe. Pirelli says this has allowed him to bring the price of the tire down to 41.99 (international price TBD).

Both tires use the Pirellis Pro Compound gravel compound, which according to the brand is specifically designed for gravel riding, but these tires are also suitable for all-road riding.

The tire is built around a Pirellis TechWall Gravel casing with a specially designed layer of puncture protection between the beads to prevent sidewall cuts. The same casing is used in Pirellis’ existing gravel tires, including the recently released Cinturato Gravel S.

The stock is expected to arrive in the UK with distributors in late April or early May.

Pirelli Chinturato Adventure

The Cinturato Adventure is designed for most gravel rides.Jack Luke/Our Media

Available sizes: 700x40mm, 700x45mm, 700x50mm 41.99 (international price TBD) Tan wall or black sidewall

The Pirelli Cinturato Adventure features a new tread design, combining blocky lugs in a V-shaped arrangement with large lugs on the shoulder of the tire. This is similar to the Cinturato Gravel RC tread, but with a lower profile overall.

The tire is an all-around gravel tire that performs well in looser conditions.

Pirelli Chinturato Allroad

As a category, the Allroad is right here.Jack Luke/Our Media

Available sizes: 700x40mm, 700x45mm, 700x50mm 41.99 (international price TBD) Tan wall or black sidewall

The Pirelli Cinturato All Road combines a discreet dot pattern tread with a smoothly raised central section. Wide low-profile lugs are placed on the shoulders of the tires to increase cornering grip.

Tires are designed for drier conditions or hardpack terrain.

